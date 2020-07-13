Global Streaming Index

With the price of the world’s most popular streaming platform more than doubling in the last 10 years, we wanted to find out which countries have the best value streaming services. Looking at the monthly cost and number of titles on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, we worked out which countries get the best bang for their buck on each platform. The best way to stream movies and television shows is with ultrafast broadband - find the best broadband deals online now. The best country to have a Netflix subscription

Rank Country Number of Netflix Titles Netflix Premium Cost (GBP) Netflix Premium Cost (EUR) Netflix Premium Cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Turkey 4,686 £4.17 €4.94 $5.20 £0.0009 €0.0011 $0.0011 2 India 5,858 £6.77 €8.01 $8.45 £0.0012 €0.0014 $0.0014 3 Philippines 6,425 £8.35 €9.88 $10.42 £0.0013 €0.0015 $0.0016 4 Lithuania 6,967 £10.12 €11.98 $12.63 £0.0015 €0.0017 $0.0018 4 Estonia 6,954 £10.12 €11.98 $12.63 £0.0015 €0.0017 $0.0018 4 Latvia 6,953 £10.12 €11.98 $12.63 £0.0015 €0.0017 $0.0018 7 South Africa 5,726 £10.14 €12.00 $12.65 £0.0018 €0.0021 $0.0022 8 Thailand 5,078 £9.79 €11.59 $12.22 £0.0019 €0.0023 $0.0024 8 Jamaica 5,715 £11.14 €13.19 $13.90 £0.0019 €0.0023 $0.0024 10 Chile 5,087 £9.98 €11.81 $12.45 £0.0020 €0.0023 $0.0024

Turkey - £0.0009 | €0.0011 | $0.0011 per title The best value country to have Netflix on our list is Turkey, in terms of price and variety of content. In Turkey, the premium tier of Netflix costs £4.17 per month, giving users access to four screens at once as well as Ultra HD streaming quality. Turkish Netflix subscribers can choose from a range of 4,686 movies and television shows, including many popular Turkish language Netflix originals. The cheapest Netflix subscription

Rank Country Netflix Premium Cost (GBP) Netflix Premium Cost (EUR) Netflix Premium Cost (USD) 1 Turkey £4.17 €4.94 $5.20 2 India £6.77 €8.01 $8.45 3 Philippines £8.35 €9.88 $10.42 4 Nigeria £8.44 €9.99 $10.53 5 Fiji £9.55 €11.30 $11.92 6 Thailand £9.79 €11.59 $12.22 7 Chile £9.98 €11.81 $12.45 8 Hungary £10.01 €11.85 $12.49 9 Malaysia £10.07 €11.92 $12.57 10 Lithuania £10.12 €11.98 $12.63 10 Estonia £10.12 €11.98 $12.63

Turkey - £4.17 | €4.94 | $5.20 per month Turkey has the lowest priced Netflix premium subscription out of all the countries we looked at. The best value country for a Netflix subscription is also the cheapest country for Netflix on our list. The best country to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription

Rank Country Number of Amazon Prime Video Titles Amazon Prime Video Cost (GBP) Amazon Prime Video Cost (EUR) Amazon Prime Video Cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Jamaica 8,350 £2.41 €2.85 $3.01 £0.0003 €0.0003 $0.0004 2 India 4,382 £1.89 €2.24 $2.36 £0.0004 €0.0005 $0.0005 2 Netherlands (the) 8,798 £3.40 €4.02 $4.24 £0.0004 €0.0005 $0.0005 2 South Africa 9,009 £4.01 €4.75 $5.00 £0.0004 €0.0005 $0.0006 5 Japan 5,913 £3.10 €3.67 $3.87 £0.0005 €0.0006 $0.0007 5 Australia 8,815 £4.03 €4.77 $5.03 £0.0005 €0.0005 $0.0006 5 New Zealand 10,298 £4.84 €5.73 $6.04 £0.0005 €0.0006 $0.0006 5 Ireland 9,658 £5.10 €6.04 $6.36 £0.0005 €0.0006 $0.0007 9 Mexico 5,337 £3.00 €3.55 $3.74 £0.0006 €0.0007 $0.0007 9 Nigeria 7,961 £4.84 €5.73 $6.04 £0.0006 €0.0007 $0.0008

Jamaica - £0.0003 | €0.0003 | $0.0004 per title Jamaica is the best country to have an Amazon Prime Video membership in terms of value for money. Those in Jamaica pay £2.41 per month for access to Amazon’s streaming services with 8,350 titles on the platform to choose from. The cheapest Amazon Prime Video subscription

Rank Country Amazon Prime Video Cost (GBP) Amazon Prime Video Cost (EUR) Amazon Prime Video Cost (USD) 1 Turkey £0.42 €0.50 $0.52 2 Singapore £1.74 €2.06 $2.17 3 India £1.89 €2.24 $2.36 4 Jamaica £2.41 €2.85 $3.01 4 Fiji £2.41 €2.85 $3.01 6 Lithuania £2.54 €3.01 $3.17 6 Greece £2.54 €3.01 $3.17 8 Italy £2.55 €3.02 $3.18 9 Mexico £3.00 €3.55 $3.74 10 Japan £3.10 €3.67 $3.87

Turkey - £0.42 | €0.50 | $0.52 per month In Turkey, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £0.42 per month, or 7.90 Turkish Lira. The membership gives you access to all Amazon Prime benefits, including next day delivery. The best country to have a Disney Plus subscription

Rank Country Number of Disney Plus Titles Disney Plus Cost (GBP) Disney Plus Cost (EUR) Disney Plus Cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Indonesia 1,581 £2.18 €2.58 $2.72 £0.0014 €0.0016 $0.0017 2 India 3,562 £9.47 €11.21 $11.82 £0.0027 €0.0031 $0.0033 3 New Zealand 2,311 £6.74 €7.98 $8.41 £0.0029 €0.0035 $0.0036 4 Australia 2,317 £6.88 €8.14 $8.59 £0.0030 €0.0035 $0.0037 4 Singapore 2,311 £7.00 €8.29 $8.74 £0.0030 €0.0036 $0.0038 6 Japan 1,763 £5.59 €6.62 $6.98 £0.0032 €0.0038 $0.0040 7 Canada 2,298 £7.56 €8.95 $9.43 £0.0033 €0.0039 $0.0041 8 Ireland 2,298 £7.66 €9.07 $9.56 £0.0033 €0.0039 $0.0042 9 Sweden 2,135 £7.22 €8.55 $9.01 £0.0034 €0.0040 $0.0042 10 Norway 2,137 £7.57 €8.96 $9.45 £0.0035 €0.0042 $0.0044

Indonesia - £0.0014 | €0.0016 | $0.0017 per title When Disney Plus first launched in Indonesia, it merged with the country’s dominant streaming platform, Star India’s Hotstar, instantly boosting its popularity. Today, a monthly subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia is the cheapest on our list, and gives you access to 1,581 titles including Marvel, Disney and HBO originals. The cheapest Disney Plus subscription

Rank Country Disney Plus Cost (GBP) Disney Plus Cost (EUR) Disney Plus Cost (USD) 1 Indonesia £2.18 €2.58 $2.72 2 Japan £5.59 €6.62 $6.98 3 Chile £6.08 €7.20 $7.59 4 Korea (the Republic of) £6.30 €7.46 $7.86 5 Mexico £6.34 €7.50 $7.91 6 United States of America (the) £6.48 €7.67 $8.09 7 New Zealand £6.74 €7.98 $8.41 8 Australia £6.88 €8.14 $8.59 9 Singapore £7.00 €8.29 $8.74 10 Sweden £7.22 €8.55 $9.01

Indonesia - £2.18 | €2.58 | $2.72 per month Disney Plus operates as Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia, following the merge with the Hotstar streaming service. For the equivalent of £2.16 a month, you can access Indonesian-language content and Disney originals. The best value streaming service around the world Amazon Prime Video While each country we looked at has locally exclusive streaming services, we found that the best value service is Amazon Prime Video. In the UK, with a monthly subscription for Prime Video each title costs £0.0009, and in the US it costs £0.0007. In Canada, each title costs around £0.0007 and in Australia each title costs £0.0005. The best value streaming service in the UK

Rank Streaming service Number of titles available Monthly cost (GBP) Monthly cost (EUR) Monthly cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Amazon Prime Video 8799 £7.99 €9.46 $9.97 £0.0009 €0.0011 €0.0011 2 Virgin TV Go 17,269 £33.00 €39.06 $41.18 £0.0019 €0.0023 €0.0024 3 Netflix 6592 £15.99 €18.93 $19.95 £0.0024 €0.0029 €0.0030 4 Disney Plus 2296 £7.99 €9.46 $9.97 £0.0035 €0.0041 €0.0043 5 NOW 1,766 £9.99 €11.83 $12.47 £0.0057 €0.0067 €0.0071

The best value streaming service in the USA

Rank Streaming service Number of titles available Monthly cost Monthly cost (EUR) Monthly cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Amazon Prime Video 9796 £7.16 €8.48 $8.93 £0.0007 €0.0009 €0.0009 2 Netflix 5795 £15.92 €18.84 $19.87 £0.0027 €0.0033 €0.0034 3 Criterion Channel 2,947 £8.88 €10.51 $11.08 £0.0030 €0.0036 €0.0038 4 Disney Plus 1534 £6.48 €7.67 $8.09 £0.0042 €0.0050 €0.0053 5 Acorn TV 177 £4.84 €5.73 $6.04 £0.0273 €0.0324 €0.0341

The best value streaming service in Australia

Rank Streaming service Number of titles available Monthly cost (GBP) Monthly cost (EUR) Monthly cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 1 Amazon Prime Video 8815 £4.03 €4.77 $5.03 £0.0005 €0.0005 €0.0006 2 Netflix 6135 £13.21 €15.64 $16.48 £0.0022 €0.0025 €0.0027 3 BINGE 2,523 £5.74 €6.79 $7.16 £0.0023 €0.0027 €0.0028 4 Stan 2,337 £5.74 €6.79 $7.16 £0.0025 €0.0029 €0.0031 5 Disney Plus 2317 £6.88 €8.14 $8.59 £0.0030 €0.0035 €0.0037

The best value streaming service in Canada

Rank Streaming service Number of titles available Monthly cost Monthly cost (EUR) Monthly cost (USD) Cost per title (GBP) Cost per title (EUR) Cost per title (USD) 2 Amazon Prime Video 8425 £6.30 €7.46 $7.86 £0.0007 €0.0009 €0.0009 3 Netflix 6287 £13.11 €15.52 $16.36 £0.0021 €0.0025 €0.0026 7 Disney Plus 2298 £7.56 €8.95 $9.43 £0.0033 €0.0039 €0.0041 8 Criterion Channel 2,556 £8.88 €10.51 $11.08 £0.0035 €0.0041 €0.0043 10 Crave 1,371 £12.59 €14.90 $15.71 £0.0092 €0.0109 €0.0115

Streaming services with the most content around the world The UK streaming service with the most content

Virgin TV Go - 17,269 titles Those signed up to Virgin TV Go have access to the most content available on any streaming service in the UK. Despite only being available in a package deal, including TV, broadband and talk for £33 a month, there are 17,269 titles on the platform – far more than Netflix with 6,592 titles. The US streaming service with the most content

Amazon Prime Video - 9,796 titles Amazon Prime Video has an extensive library of content for US subscribers. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has more titles in the US than in any other country except New Zealand. Of all the streaming platforms we looked at, Prime Video has the most variety followed by Netflix. The Australian streaming service with the most content

Amazon Prime Video - 8,815 titles In Australia, the streaming platform with the most content is Amazon Prime Video. Included with an Amazon Prime membership in Australia, subscribers pay just £4.03 for Prime benefits. The Canadian streaming service with the most content

Amazon Prime Video - 8,425 titles In Canada, Amazon Prime Video is the best streaming service in terms of variety. The platform has 8,425 titles to choose from, compared to Netflix which has 6,287. The best free streaming service in the US

Tubi TV - 35,808 titles Tubi TV has 35,808 titles for US subscribers to watch for no cost at all. The service is ad-supported, playing commercials before and during TV shows and movies. Out of all the free streaming services available in the US, Tubi TV has the most content. The best free streaming service in the UK

Freevee Amazon Channel - 3,009 titles Amazon Freevee, previously known as IMDb TV, is available within the Prime Video app for users with a free Amazon account. With 3,009 ad-supported titles, users from the UK can access original TV series and documentaries. Of all the free streaming services available in the UK, Amazon Freeve has the most titles. The best free streaming service in Australia

Kanopy - 117,868 titles Kanopy is a free streaming service in Australia, available for users with a library card to access an online library of mostly educational TV series and documentaries. Kanopy also has a wide range of foreign films, independent films and experimental projects. The best free streaming service in Canada

Tubi TV - 18,389 titles Tubi TV is the best free streaming service in Canada for the number of titles available. Canadian users have access to 18,389 titles on Tubi TV.

Broadband expert Catherine Hiley, at Uswitch comments: “With the costs of living rising, many households are deciding to cut back on their streaming subscriptions in order to save money. For those choosing between which streaming services to continue to subscribe to, there are a few things to consider, such as the number of available titles per platform and monthly subscription costs. “The research reveals that, for UK streamers, Amazon Prime offers the best value for money, whilst Virgin TV Go offers the highest variety of content. However, one way to save money is to unsubscribe from all paid streaming services and use free platforms instead. From All 4 to BBC iPlayer, there are thousands of free shows to watch online, with Tubi TV revealed to have the most content to pick from! “However, if you don’t intend to stop streaming any time soon and want to save money elsewhere, be sure to compare cheaper broadband options as an alternative way to save yourself money. It is also vital that your broadband offers a strong connection. A fibre connection of 30Mbps or more will provide for a buffer-free movie experience, allowing you to relax, sit back with your popcorn, and enjoy the on-screen masterpieces.”

FAQ's What is streaming? Streaming TV or any other media refers to transmitting audio and video files via the internet to a device such as a laptop, mobile phone, or smart TV. Unlike downloads, streamed content isn’t stored on your device and is streamed instantaneously from the internet, so you’ll need a reliable and fast broadband connection. How much does Netflix cost per month? This varies depending on where in the world you live and what level of subscription you opt for. Here in the UK, the Basic subscription costs £6.99 per month, or you can upgrade to a Standard subscription for £10.99 and Premium for £15.99. Do I need a smart TV to stream? A smart TV allows you to access streaming services such as Netflix, but you don’t need a smart TV to stream content. There are lots of streaming devices such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick that can be connected to your existing TV and allow you to stream content. Does streaming use a lot of data? If you’re streaming content on a mobile device, you’ll want to be aware of how much mobile data streaming could be using. For example, Netflix uses around 1GB of data an hour for standard definition content and up to 7GB an hour for 4K Ultra HD. If you’re worried about how much data streaming is using, you might want to download your content to your device first using Wi-Fi. What do I need to stream live TV? To get set up for live TV streaming, the first thing you’ll need is a reliable broadband connection and it’s recommended that you have a speed of at least 3 Mbps for standard definition and up to 25 Mbps for 4K HD. You’ll also need one of the following: a streaming device such as a Fire TV Stick, a smart TV, or a gaming console. Finally, you’ll need a subscription to a streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+.

Methodology and sources We sourced the monthly subscription price for Netflix from Netflix in each country. We used the price of the premium Netflix tier for each country. All information is accurate as of 05/05/2022. We sourced the monthly subscription price for Amazon Prime Video from Amazon in each country, and BusinessWire where unavailable. All information is accurate as of 05/05/2022. For countries where only a yearly subscription price is available, we divided the yearly subscription cost by 12. We sourced the monthly subscription price for Disney Plus from Disney and WhatToWatch. For countries where Disney Plus operates as Hotstar, we used the monthly price of a Hotstar subscription. All currency values were converted to GBP using XE on 5/5/22. All currency values were converted to USD and EUR using XE on 17/5/22. We sourced the number of titles on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus from Justwatch.

