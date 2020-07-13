Global Streaming Index

With the price of the world’s most popular streaming platform more than doubling in the last 10 years, we wanted to find out which countries have the best value streaming services.
Looking at the monthly cost and number of titles on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, we worked out which countries get the best bang for their buck on each platform.
The best way to stream movies and television shows is with ultrafast broadband - find the best broadband deals online now.
|Rank
|Country
|Number of Netflix Titles
|Netflix Premium Cost (GBP)
|Netflix Premium Cost (EUR)
|Netflix Premium Cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Turkey
|4,686
|£4.17
|€4.94
|$5.20
|£0.0009
|€0.0011
|$0.0011
|2
|India
|5,858
|£6.77
|€8.01
|$8.45
|£0.0012
|€0.0014
|$0.0014
|3
|Philippines
|6,425
|£8.35
|€9.88
|$10.42
|£0.0013
|€0.0015
|$0.0016
|4
|Lithuania
|6,967
|£10.12
|€11.98
|$12.63
|£0.0015
|€0.0017
|$0.0018
|4
|Estonia
|6,954
|£10.12
|€11.98
|$12.63
|£0.0015
|€0.0017
|$0.0018
|4
|Latvia
|6,953
|£10.12
|€11.98
|$12.63
|£0.0015
|€0.0017
|$0.0018
|7
|South Africa
|5,726
|£10.14
|€12.00
|$12.65
|£0.0018
|€0.0021
|$0.0022
|8
|Thailand
|5,078
|£9.79
|€11.59
|$12.22
|£0.0019
|€0.0023
|$0.0024
|8
|Jamaica
|5,715
|£11.14
|€13.19
|$13.90
|£0.0019
|€0.0023
|$0.0024
|10
|Chile
|5,087
|£9.98
|€11.81
|$12.45
|£0.0020
|€0.0023
|$0.0024
The best value country to have Netflix on our list is Turkey, in terms of price and variety of content.
In Turkey, the premium tier of Netflix costs £4.17 per month, giving users access to four screens at once as well as Ultra HD streaming quality. Turkish Netflix subscribers can choose from a range of 4,686 movies and television shows, including many popular Turkish language Netflix originals.
|Rank
|Country
|Netflix Premium Cost (GBP)
|Netflix Premium Cost (EUR)
|Netflix Premium Cost (USD)
|1
|Turkey
|£4.17
|€4.94
|$5.20
|2
|India
|£6.77
|€8.01
|$8.45
|3
|Philippines
|£8.35
|€9.88
|$10.42
|4
|Nigeria
|£8.44
|€9.99
|$10.53
|5
|Fiji
|£9.55
|€11.30
|$11.92
|6
|Thailand
|£9.79
|€11.59
|$12.22
|7
|Chile
|£9.98
|€11.81
|$12.45
|8
|Hungary
|£10.01
|€11.85
|$12.49
|9
|Malaysia
|£10.07
|€11.92
|$12.57
|10
|Lithuania
|£10.12
|€11.98
|$12.63
|10
|Estonia
|£10.12
|€11.98
|$12.63
Turkey has the lowest priced Netflix premium subscription out of all the countries we looked at. The best value country for a Netflix subscription is also the cheapest country for Netflix on our list.
|Rank
|Country
|Number of Amazon Prime Video Titles
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (GBP)
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (EUR)
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Jamaica
|8,350
|£2.41
|€2.85
|$3.01
|£0.0003
|€0.0003
|$0.0004
|2
|India
|4,382
|£1.89
|€2.24
|$2.36
|£0.0004
|€0.0005
|$0.0005
|2
|Netherlands (the)
|8,798
|£3.40
|€4.02
|$4.24
|£0.0004
|€0.0005
|$0.0005
|2
|South Africa
|9,009
|£4.01
|€4.75
|$5.00
|£0.0004
|€0.0005
|$0.0006
|5
|Japan
|5,913
|£3.10
|€3.67
|$3.87
|£0.0005
|€0.0006
|$0.0007
|5
|Australia
|8,815
|£4.03
|€4.77
|$5.03
|£0.0005
|€0.0005
|$0.0006
|5
|New Zealand
|10,298
|£4.84
|€5.73
|$6.04
|£0.0005
|€0.0006
|$0.0006
|5
|Ireland
|9,658
|£5.10
|€6.04
|$6.36
|£0.0005
|€0.0006
|$0.0007
|9
|Mexico
|5,337
|£3.00
|€3.55
|$3.74
|£0.0006
|€0.0007
|$0.0007
|9
|Nigeria
|7,961
|£4.84
|€5.73
|$6.04
|£0.0006
|€0.0007
|$0.0008
Jamaica is the best country to have an Amazon Prime Video membership in terms of value for money.
Those in Jamaica pay £2.41 per month for access to Amazon’s streaming services with 8,350 titles on the platform to choose from.
|Rank
|Country
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (GBP)
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (EUR)
|Amazon Prime Video Cost (USD)
|1
|Turkey
|£0.42
|€0.50
|$0.52
|2
|Singapore
|£1.74
|€2.06
|$2.17
|3
|India
|£1.89
|€2.24
|$2.36
|4
|Jamaica
|£2.41
|€2.85
|$3.01
|4
|Fiji
|£2.41
|€2.85
|$3.01
|6
|Lithuania
|£2.54
|€3.01
|$3.17
|6
|Greece
|£2.54
|€3.01
|$3.17
|8
|Italy
|£2.55
|€3.02
|$3.18
|9
|Mexico
|£3.00
|€3.55
|$3.74
|10
|Japan
|£3.10
|€3.67
|$3.87
In Turkey, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £0.42 per month, or 7.90 Turkish Lira. The membership gives you access to all Amazon Prime benefits, including next day delivery.
|Rank
|Country
|Number of Disney Plus Titles
|Disney Plus Cost (GBP)
|Disney Plus Cost (EUR)
|Disney Plus Cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Indonesia
|1,581
|£2.18
|€2.58
|$2.72
|£0.0014
|€0.0016
|$0.0017
|2
|India
|3,562
|£9.47
|€11.21
|$11.82
|£0.0027
|€0.0031
|$0.0033
|3
|New Zealand
|2,311
|£6.74
|€7.98
|$8.41
|£0.0029
|€0.0035
|$0.0036
|4
|Australia
|2,317
|£6.88
|€8.14
|$8.59
|£0.0030
|€0.0035
|$0.0037
|4
|Singapore
|2,311
|£7.00
|€8.29
|$8.74
|£0.0030
|€0.0036
|$0.0038
|6
|Japan
|1,763
|£5.59
|€6.62
|$6.98
|£0.0032
|€0.0038
|$0.0040
|7
|Canada
|2,298
|£7.56
|€8.95
|$9.43
|£0.0033
|€0.0039
|$0.0041
|8
|Ireland
|2,298
|£7.66
|€9.07
|$9.56
|£0.0033
|€0.0039
|$0.0042
|9
|Sweden
|2,135
|£7.22
|€8.55
|$9.01
|£0.0034
|€0.0040
|$0.0042
|10
|Norway
|2,137
|£7.57
|€8.96
|$9.45
|£0.0035
|€0.0042
|$0.0044
When Disney Plus first launched in Indonesia, it merged with the country’s dominant streaming platform, Star India’s Hotstar, instantly boosting its popularity. Today, a monthly subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia is the cheapest on our list, and gives you access to 1,581 titles including Marvel, Disney and HBO originals.
|Rank
|Country
|Disney Plus Cost (GBP)
|Disney Plus Cost (EUR)
|Disney Plus Cost (USD)
|1
|Indonesia
|£2.18
|€2.58
|$2.72
|2
|Japan
|£5.59
|€6.62
|$6.98
|3
|Chile
|£6.08
|€7.20
|$7.59
|4
|Korea (the Republic of)
|£6.30
|€7.46
|$7.86
|5
|Mexico
|£6.34
|€7.50
|$7.91
|6
|United States of America (the)
|£6.48
|€7.67
|$8.09
|7
|New Zealand
|£6.74
|€7.98
|$8.41
|8
|Australia
|£6.88
|€8.14
|$8.59
|9
|Singapore
|£7.00
|€8.29
|$8.74
|10
|Sweden
|£7.22
|€8.55
|$9.01
Disney Plus operates as Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia, following the merge with the Hotstar streaming service. For the equivalent of £2.16 a month, you can access Indonesian-language content and Disney originals.
While each country we looked at has locally exclusive streaming services, we found that the best value service is Amazon Prime Video. In the UK, with a monthly subscription for Prime Video each title costs £0.0009, and in the US it costs £0.0007. In Canada, each title costs around £0.0007 and in Australia each title costs £0.0005.
|Rank
|Streaming service
|Number of titles available
|Monthly cost (GBP)
|Monthly cost (EUR)
|Monthly cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|8799
|£7.99
|€9.46
|$9.97
|£0.0009
|€0.0011
|€0.0011
|2
|Virgin TV Go
|17,269
|£33.00
|€39.06
|$41.18
|£0.0019
|€0.0023
|€0.0024
|3
|Netflix
|6592
|£15.99
|€18.93
|$19.95
|£0.0024
|€0.0029
|€0.0030
|4
|Disney Plus
|2296
|£7.99
|€9.46
|$9.97
|£0.0035
|€0.0041
|€0.0043
|5
|NOW
|1,766
|£9.99
|€11.83
|$12.47
|£0.0057
|€0.0067
|€0.0071
|Rank
|Streaming service
|Number of titles available
|Monthly cost
|Monthly cost (EUR)
|Monthly cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|9796
|£7.16
|€8.48
|$8.93
|£0.0007
|€0.0009
|€0.0009
|2
|Netflix
|5795
|£15.92
|€18.84
|$19.87
|£0.0027
|€0.0033
|€0.0034
|3
|Criterion Channel
|2,947
|£8.88
|€10.51
|$11.08
|£0.0030
|€0.0036
|€0.0038
|4
|Disney Plus
|1534
|£6.48
|€7.67
|$8.09
|£0.0042
|€0.0050
|€0.0053
|5
|Acorn TV
|177
|£4.84
|€5.73
|$6.04
|£0.0273
|€0.0324
|€0.0341
|Rank
|Streaming service
|Number of titles available
|Monthly cost (GBP)
|Monthly cost (EUR)
|Monthly cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|8815
|£4.03
|€4.77
|$5.03
|£0.0005
|€0.0005
|€0.0006
|2
|Netflix
|6135
|£13.21
|€15.64
|$16.48
|£0.0022
|€0.0025
|€0.0027
|3
|BINGE
|2,523
|£5.74
|€6.79
|$7.16
|£0.0023
|€0.0027
|€0.0028
|4
|Stan
|2,337
|£5.74
|€6.79
|$7.16
|£0.0025
|€0.0029
|€0.0031
|5
|Disney Plus
|2317
|£6.88
|€8.14
|$8.59
|£0.0030
|€0.0035
|€0.0037
|Rank
|Streaming service
|Number of titles available
|Monthly cost
|Monthly cost (EUR)
|Monthly cost (USD)
|Cost per title (GBP)
|Cost per title (EUR)
|Cost per title (USD)
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|8425
|£6.30
|€7.46
|$7.86
|£0.0007
|€0.0009
|€0.0009
|3
|Netflix
|6287
|£13.11
|€15.52
|$16.36
|£0.0021
|€0.0025
|€0.0026
|7
|Disney Plus
|2298
|£7.56
|€8.95
|$9.43
|£0.0033
|€0.0039
|€0.0041
|8
|Criterion Channel
|2,556
|£8.88
|€10.51
|$11.08
|£0.0035
|€0.0041
|€0.0043
|10
|Crave
|1,371
|£12.59
|€14.90
|$15.71
|£0.0092
|€0.0109
|€0.0115
Those signed up to Virgin TV Go have access to the most content available on any streaming service in the UK. Despite only being available in a package deal, including TV, broadband and talk for £33 a month, there are 17,269 titles on the platform – far more than Netflix with 6,592 titles.
Amazon Prime Video has an extensive library of content for US subscribers. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has more titles in the US than in any other country except New Zealand. Of all the streaming platforms we looked at, Prime Video has the most variety followed by Netflix.
In Australia, the streaming platform with the most content is Amazon Prime Video. Included with an Amazon Prime membership in Australia, subscribers pay just £4.03 for Prime benefits.
In Canada, Amazon Prime Video is the best streaming service in terms of variety. The platform has 8,425 titles to choose from, compared to Netflix which has 6,287.
Tubi TV has 35,808 titles for US subscribers to watch for no cost at all. The service is ad-supported, playing commercials before and during TV shows and movies. Out of all the free streaming services available in the US, Tubi TV has the most content.
Amazon Freevee, previously known as IMDb TV, is available within the Prime Video app for users with a free Amazon account. With 3,009 ad-supported titles, users from the UK can access original TV series and documentaries. Of all the free streaming services available in the UK, Amazon Freeve has the most titles.
Kanopy is a free streaming service in Australia, available for users with a library card to access an online library of mostly educational TV series and documentaries. Kanopy also has a wide range of foreign films, independent films and experimental projects.
Tubi TV is the best free streaming service in Canada for the number of titles available. Canadian users have access to 18,389 titles on Tubi TV.
Broadband expert Catherine Hiley, at Uswitch comments:
“With the costs of living rising, many households are deciding to cut back on their streaming subscriptions in order to save money. For those choosing between which streaming services to continue to subscribe to, there are a few things to consider, such as the number of available titles per platform and monthly subscription costs.
“The research reveals that, for UK streamers, Amazon Prime offers the best value for money, whilst Virgin TV Go offers the highest variety of content. However, one way to save money is to unsubscribe from all paid streaming services and use free platforms instead. From All 4 to BBC iPlayer, there are thousands of free shows to watch online, with Tubi TV revealed to have the most content to pick from!
“However, if you don’t intend to stop streaming any time soon and want to save money elsewhere, be sure to compare cheaper broadband options as an alternative way to save yourself money. It is also vital that your broadband offers a strong connection. A fibre connection of 30Mbps or more will provide for a buffer-free movie experience, allowing you to relax, sit back with your popcorn, and enjoy the on-screen masterpieces.”
About Nick Baker
Nick is the content editor for Uswitch's telecoms products, writing about and appearing in the media as a spokesperson and expert on broadband and TV services.He's covered annual broadband price increases and quarterly Ofcom complaints data, as well as all the latest TV releases and how to watch the football on TV for the best price.
Nick has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including BBC, Techradar and Virginradio.
Visit the Uswitch press centre for our latest news.