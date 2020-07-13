Owning a 4x4 car has traditionally been quite an expensive undertaking. This is because insurers price their premiums according to the value of the vehicle, claims history, and the damage they cause to other cars should they be in an accident. The good news is that new 4x4 challengers have come into the 4x4 market over recent years to offer much less expensive models. For many 4x4 owners, the price of running the car is higher than for standard saloon cars. After you have taken into consideration the purchase price, road tax and petrol, there is still the cost of annual car insurance premiums on a 4x4 vehicle to consider. If you are a 4x4 owner or are eager to get yourself an off-road car, read on to find out more about getting cheaper 4x4 insurance quotes.

4x4 insurance

Whether your 4x4 vehicle is for off-road use or you are firmly sticking to the streets, choosing the right 4x4 insurance could save you money. An off-road or 4x4 car was once upon a time seemingly reserved or exclusive to rural drivers. While being able to drive your 4x4 across all sorts of terrain was the defining feature, 4x4 buyers often have other priorities these days. Today, you will find many families using a 4x4 for that school run, the daily commute or just day-to-day living, pretty much regardless of whether they live in rural areas or the big cities. Many drivers view a 4x4 as a relatively safe option, but also many of the designs on modern 4x4 cars have become increasingly attractive versus the more traditional cars on the market. So, 4x4 cars are now the norm for many, whether it is for driving on gravel, grass, snow, sand or plain old tarmac. The type of 4x4 car insurance will depend on the make of the vehicle and how you plan to use it. But there is a way to get cheap 4x4 car insurance quotes.



Different types of 4x4 cars

With the increased popularity of 4x4 cars, more and more car makers are producing off-road vehicles to suit a range of driving styles and customer needs. The type of 4x4 insurance you take out will depend on the type of 4x4 you own. The most obvious examples of 4x4 cars include the Jeep, Land Rover and Range Rover. There are several relatively newer off-road cars including hybrid offerings, with some SUVs having 4x4 capability, making 4x4 cars more accessible than ever.

They can drive virtually anywhere and can pull pretty much anything, making them great for big family holidays, including those camping trips. However, some vehicles that look like 4x4 cars do not always have the off-road capability, so you should double check before buying to see what special features they may have.



Selectable 4x4: This is the purest form of 4x4. It is not designed for on-road use and is meant to go at slow speeds; the driver uses a lever or dial to select four-wheel drive when off road.

Permanent all-wheel drive/4x4 drive: These 4x4 are often considered the least efficient type of four-wheel drive, and are the cars normally driven by those who do a large amount of off-road driving, or who have to drive in bad winter weather frequently.

Automatic 4x4 car: These cars adapt continuously by varying the amount of power going to each wheel. So in normal driving conditions power will be concentrated to the front or rear. But if the car senses any wheel slipping, then it changes to adapt. This type of four-wheel drive is the most common. It’s seen in supercars such as the Audi R8, or in the Range Rover Sport range and the little BMW 1 Series xDrive.

Are 4X4s expensive?

The major downside of owning a 4x4 car is the cost. Despite the increased options, 4x4 vehicles can still prove to be some of the most expensive cars on the market. Due to their size and power 4x4 cars can also be relatively expensive to fill up at the pump. On top of this, any repairs you have to make could cost you extra, as the parts used in a 4x4 are often bigger and more expensive compared with standard car parts. So, if you are still thinking about buying a 4x4 car, you should consider what you want from it. This could help you decide what make and model you want. It will also help you to determine what type of car insurance you need.

What type of 4x4 car is best?

The first thing you need to ask yourself is whether you will be driving your 4x4 off road and getting it muddy on a regular basis, or if you are simply going to stick to urban streets. Some 4x4 cars were built to get really dirty, allowing you to clean them on the inside just as easily as the outside. Perhaps you won’t want to be using one of the nice luxury models for regular off-road driving. And on the issue of regular off-road use — you will need specialist or additional cover providing off-road insurance, so be careful when taking your 4x4 out for a spin. If you decide to go off-road and something happens to your 4x4 car, you may not be able to make a claim on your car insurance if it only covers you when driving on regular roads. You will also need to consider a 4x4 car that can really handle off-road driving, one that comes with decent off-road tyres, so do your research first.

One of the most popular 4x4s on the market in the UK today is the Dacia Duster, at around £13,9950. Then there’s the similarly priced Suzuki Jimny, which is a real off-roader. However, these are now classed as light commercial vehicles and there is only a limited stock available new from dealers. However, there are still second-hand models available on the market. If you’re looking for luxury in your 4x4, you might also consider the Jaguar F-Pace, which starts from around £44,000. If money isn’t too much of an issue, there’s the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a luxury 4x4 SUV that costs over £250,000.

4x4 car insurance

If you are planning to keep your 4x4 on the streets all the time as a normal vehicle, you will probably find it easier to get the right 4x4 car insurance for you. You still may want to consider what type of engine you want on your 4x4 car. You can now find 4x4 cars with petrol, diesel or hybrid engines. If you want a 4x4 car but are keen to avoid having a large carbon footprint, you could opt for a hybrid engine, which uses both battery power and petrol. They will also work out cheaper in the long run in terms of fuel costs.

For driving longer distances, gaining more speed and power, you might decide that the traditional petrol and diesel options on a 4x4 car will work better for you. These factors also have an impact on the insurance group your 4x4 car will belong to.

How to get cheaper 4x4 insurance In order to reduce the cost of our 4x4 by insurance you could: * Pay your insurance annually – if you pay your 4x4 insurance via a one off lump sum you won’t be charged monthly interest on your premium * Have an alarm and an immobiliser fitted * Have a higher voluntary excess, but make sure you will be able to afford it if you do have to claim * Research the cost of insuring the various types of 4x4 vehicle and choose to buy one that will be cheaper to insure



What insurance groups are 4x4 vehicles in?

The Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London (a corporate body governed by the Lloyd's Act 1871 ) set your car’s insurance group from 1 to 50. In theory, the higher the insurance group, the greater your insurance premium will be. You can use Uswitch for 4x4 comparison and to find cheap 4x4 insurance.

The cost of 4x4 car insurance will therefore depend on the type of 4x4 you own. The more expensive, luxury 4x4 cars will be in the high end of the 4x4 insurance groups, meaning you are likely to have to pay more on your premiums.

And vice versa: the lower end 4x4 cars will usually be in the cheaper 4x4 car insurance groups. Dacia’s Duster lies in insurance groups 9-15, as one of the cheapest 4x4s to insure. The Land Rover Discovery lies in insurance groups 33-43, a much more expensive car to insure, as it is to purchase from new. Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with its 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, is in the most expensive insurance group, 50.

The more expensive the car, the more expensive the parts are to repair. In addition to this, with 4x4 cars, some of the heavier, more powerful cars can also be quite costly to insure for similar reasons — because the parts are more expensive and difficult to replace or repair. Size and power affect insurance Generally, the bigger, the more powerful and heavier the 4x4 car, the more likely that its parts will be expensive to repair, putting it on the higher end of the 4x4 insurance groups. Also, the age of the car can make a difference to the price and what insurance group it belongs to.

A car in the lower end of the insurance groups could be placed higher as it ages, or vice versa. These variables often depend on the make and model of the car, how easy it is to repair, the reliability and availability of replacement parts. In addition, But the cost of the 4x4 car insurance will often depend on your reliability and how risky the insurance company thinks you are.

One plus point to 4x4 car insurance costs is that if you are on the receiving end of a road collision, you and your car are more likely to come out in decent condition. However, car insurance companies typically approach this from a different angle.

For example, if you happen to drive into the back of someone's car, your 4x4 is likely to inflict a lot more damage than it will take. Remember, a 4x4 car is often much heavier and more powerful than other cars on the streets, so insurers will be weighing this up when assessing your risk.

