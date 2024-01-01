In some cases low APR credit cards are an even be a better deal than credit cards offering 0% deals on purchases and balance transfers.

Read our guide before you compare low rate APR credit cards 0% purchase credit cards.

Advantages of a low rate APR credit card

While 0% introductory offers on balance transfers and purchases may look great, they aren't always the best deal.

When the introductory period is over, most 0% credit card deals switch back to a standard rate, meaning you might be better off opting for a low rate APR credit card if you cannot pay off your balance in the introductory period.

One of the biggest advantages of a low rate APR credit card is that you can stick with the same card for longer and still get a good deal, rather than having to switch regularly to take advantage of new 0% introductory periods.

Another thing to be aware of is that switching your credit card regularly might have a negative impact on your credit report, which could make it harder to get a credit card in the future.

Sticking with one low rate APR credit card, rather than switching regularly means that you could save money by avoiding paying balance transfer fees more than once.

The added expense of paying frequent balance transfer fees could cancel out the benefits of switching to a credit card with an interest free introductory period, so it makes sense to work out if you could save in the long term with a low rate APR credit card.