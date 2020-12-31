Credit reports Q&A

There are three main and several smaller credit agencies, you can compare their services with Uswitch.

I live in shared accommodation. Will my housemate's credit rating affect my likelihood of getting a credit card?

The financial situation of your housemates should not affect your own credit rating. Your credit file is a record of your own financial history, and how you have maintained your repayments.

If you are a tenant, rather than a homeowner, the home you are living in should have no relation to your credit file, and, providing you not have any joint accounts with your flat-mates, neither should the people you live with. Credit checks are made against the individual, not against the household or address.

If you see debt collection notices coming through your mailbox to someone you live with, you don't need to be concerned that this will negatively impact your own credit score.

The only way your housemates or flatmates will influence your credit rating is through an error, if you fall behind on payments as a result of their actions (they don't pay you the share of a bill that is in your name) or you set up a joint account with them.

If you move out of the property it is vital that you remove your name and responsibility from any bills or other accounts when you vacate the property. Failure to do this could mean you have a financial obligation to a property you don't even live in.

If none of the continuing housemates are willing to accept the transfer of the obligation into their name, simply inform the bill provider you are terminating the account - it is no longer your responsibility once you vacate the property.

Is it bad to have too many credit cards?

Every time you repay your credit balance you are showing other creditors that you are a reliable person to lend money to. This could help with future applications for larger amounts of credit, such as a mortgage.

While credit cards are a great way to borrow for short periods of time, the greater the number of credit cards you have the greater the risk from fraud or from running up debts you cannot afford.

Also, lenders look at your potential credit as well as your actual debt when deciding whether to lend to you, so having a lot of credit cards might mean they are reluctant to approve your application for even more credit. Plus you have the temptation to take on potentially more debt than you can afford to repay.

It is better to have fewer well-managed accounts. Close any unused accounts, particularly any joint accounts you may have held with flat-mates or partners.

Could applying for too many credit cards affect my credit rating?

Too many credit searches, particularly in a short space of time, can give the impression of someone who has been a victim of fraud, is desperate for credit, or looking for credit with a poor credit history.

Crucially however it is only credit applications that will affect your credit file. There are a variety of other checks that will involve your credit file that won't impact your credit score, like ID checks and quotes.

If you have the option to make a soft search that doesn’t leave a credit application footprint, this can be helpful if you are still at the stage of comparing your credit options.