How green is your region?

While the climate change conversation blew up in 2019, the focus on the state of the planet will be even stronger this year. One of the easiest and most effective ways to do your bit for the environment is to switch your energy to a new, green energy tariff.

Use the map below to find out how extensively your region has adopted green energy by signing up to renewable tariffs, and see what sort of green deal you could get today.

How to use the tool:

Enter your postcode. See what percentage of switches in your region have been to a green tariff in the past two years. See the green deals and providers you can switch to today. To zoom out and see the whole map and enter another postcode, click on the sea or the region you're currently on.

Now you know how green your region is, are you curious to know how savvy your town is when it comes to switching? Find out which region is most likely to switch here.