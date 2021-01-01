Energy saving guides

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Energy saving

Electric cars - what’s the impact on my energy bill?

Learn all about electric cars and how charging your electric vehicle impacts your energy bill.

Summer energy bills - the cost of keeping cool

Energy bills typically drop in the summer, but keeping yourself cool at home can bump up your energy costs in ways you might not expect.

Reducing your carbon footprint

What is a carbon footprint, how can it be measured, and what can you do to reduce your carbon footprint?

Should I heat the whole house or just the room I'm using?

Find out if it's cheaper and more energy-efficient to heat your whole house or just the parts you're in.

Energy-efficient heaters

Find out your options for energy-efficient heating, from gas and electric heaters to fires.

Should I keep the heating on all the time?

Find out whether it is more energy-efficient to keep your heating on all the time or to set the heating to come on at specific times of the day.

How to bleed your radiators for energy efficiency

How to bleed a radiator: with our step by step guide bleeding radiators is easy.

Energy-saving devices

Find out how energy-saving gadgets could reduce your energy usage and cut your bills.

Ground source heat pumps

Although boilers power most homes' heating systems, ground source heat pumps are an alternative to consider.

Hydropower for the home

How does hydropower work? Is a domestic system feasible? We’ve got the answers here.

Energy-efficient cooking

Read Uswitch's top tips for energy efficient cooking and learn how to cut energy use in the kitchen.

Wind power and domestic wind turbines

Learn more about how wind power works in the UK and what domestic wind turbines have to offer.

Energy efficient laundry tips

Find out how to make washing and drying your clothes as energy efficient as possible.

Energy-saving tips for your TV, computer and laptop

Find out how to cut the energy use of your TV, computer and laptop.

Energy saving light bulbs

Find out how low energy lighting and energy-saving light bulbs could help cut your energy bills.

How to reduce your bills with our energy saving tips

Follow these 40 energy saving tips to use less energy in your home.

Air heat pumps

A complete guide to air source heat pumps. Can you save money on heating with this semi-renewable source?

Energy-saving tips: tools and gadgets

Tips and advice on tools and gadgets that could help you with energy-saving heating.

Energy performance certificates

Find out what info an EPC certificate contains, how to get one, and how it could save you money.

By hand or by dishwasher — which is more energy efficient?

Is a dishwasher energy efficient? Find out with Uswitch and cut your energy bills.

Energy saving FAQs

Uswitch answers your questions on gas, electricity and energy efficiency.

Energy-efficient hot water

Cut the cost of your hot water with tips and advice on the most energy-efficient methods of heating water.

Should I turn off the boiler and water-heating in summer?

Find out whether turning off your boiler, heating and hot water in summer could cut your energy bills.

Top ten energy saving tips

Read our tips for saving energy for free in ten easy steps.

5 lifestyle hacks to save energy and cut costs

Want to make the most savings on your energy bill? Read on for fresh tips to save more.

Choosing a domestic heating fuel

Uswitch explains the advantages and disadvantages of the different heating fuels that are available.

What are low carbon holidays?

Love travel but worry about your carbon footprint? Learn about low carbon holidays and top destinations from the UK

Energy monitors explained

Find out how energy monitors can help you to be more energy efficient and cut your usage.

Break the standby habit

Find out how to break the habit of leaving gadgets on standby, and save on your energy bills.

Energy-efficient fridges and freezers

Find out how to choose and use a fridge and/or freezer to help cut your energy bills.

Carbon monoxide poisoning - know the risks

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills an average of 50 people in the UK every year. Find out how to avoid the dangers.

