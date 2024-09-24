Working from home, or running your own business from your home office or shed can be a liberating experience. It allows you the chance to do things at your own pace in a comfortable environment, and maybe even get a little extra time to be with your family. Working from home has become increasingly more common, with more people becoming self-employed, giving them more flexibility.

Working from home insurance

While some workers have returned to their offices, for many people the new normal is working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A positive side of this has meant, with people are at home more this reduces the risk of being burgled. However, it does increase the chance of accidents in the home.

More people are carrying out office or work duties within the house, so are wondering whether home insurance covers them for business use and liability.

We look at how this affects home insurance policies, and whether you need to tell your home insurer about your new home working arrangements. We look at working from home insurance implications, and when you might need home business insurance or home insurance with business use.

How COVID-19 affects you working from home

If you're working from home full time because of COVID-19 measures, do you need to buy new home insurance for home working?

The answer is no, you don't need to arrange a new policy. You don't need to tell your insurance company if you're carrying out office work from home, as that will be included in your policy.

Most insurers will cover home office equipment within your home, as part of their home contents insurance policy, up to the limit specified for single items. If you have any doubts, you can check your insurance policy or look up the policy wording online.

Taking office equipment home, what cover do you need?

If you have equipment such as, a laptop your workplace has given you to use, you don't need to cover this under your home insurance when you bring it home.

It can be separated from your own personal home contents insurance policy if you're homeworking, because your employer will cover the items on the work insurance, specifically, the corporate insurance policy.

However, it's best to check with your employer to make sure that this is the case. If you're an employee working from home, either temporarily or potentially longer term, it's worth checking business equipment used at home is covered by your workplace policy and insurance cover, just in case.

Working from home on a temporary basis

If you're working from home temporarily, you could decide to spend more time at home and only visit the office once or twice a week in the future.

At the moment, while we adjust to the new style of working, you will be covered automatically under your existing home insurance policy and you will not have to change your insurance policy.

Damage to home equipment

If you damage my own home office equipment when working from home, you should check to see if you have accidental damage cover as part of your home contents insurance.

However, not all insurers include it as standard, so check your policy details and wording. You can ask for it to be added to your policy now, or at renewal time you please, if it belongs to you and you have paid for it.

Self-isolating away from home

Will self-isolating away from home because of COVID-19 affect my your contents insurance cover?

Most UK insurance policies allow you to be away from home for 30 or 60 days, depending on their rules. If you're going to be away from your main residence for longer than this, you need to check with your insurer. You can find the information in the wording of your policy document.

Setting up as a freelancer

If you're thinking of going freelance and setting up a business from home, it's worth considering your insurance.

If you're going to have visitors' to your home, keep stock or products at home, use your home as storage or turn one of your rooms into a treatment room (for example for hairdressing, beauty therapy or physiotherapy), then you would need to speak to your insurer first about the issues around home working business insurance.

How does home contents insurance work if you're working from home?

Working from home became the norm during lockdown, and more people made use of the flexibility of not having a regular commute. As lockdown eases, many people need or choose to work for a larger portion of the time from their own house.

When you fill out any home insurance policy application, or enter your details into an insurance comparison search service, you will usually be asked about what times of day your property is occupied. As well as if you use it as a place of work and if you receive clients to your home regularly.

If your company lets you work from home occasionally, then you probably won’t need to declare this as it’s only occasional use and you won’t be getting clients visiting you at home.

However, if you have a home business where you worked at home regularly and had extra office equipment, and have clients coming to your home, then it's important to mention it to your insurer. Otherwise, if you have to make a claim, your insurer may feel that you didn't make it clear in the original questionnaire.

The cost of insuring items from your home office under working from home insurance

You might have to pay a little extra on your premiums to insure your home contents and building structure as a result, but in some cases with people who work from home, the premiums go down.

This could be because your home is regularly occupied during the times of day when homes are usually empty, and therefore your home is less likely to be burgled.

The premiums on your home insurance if you work from home could go up because there’s extra office equipment to insure and, if you get clients, generally more risk of accidental damage, fire or theft because you have more visitors' to your home.