  6. Apple sells 13m iPhone 6S and 6S Plus in opening weekend

29 September 2015
Apple sold a record 13 million units of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus in the opening weekend, it has been confirmed.

Last year's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sold a then-record 10 million units in their first weekend on sale.

The year before, the iPhone 5S and 5C notched up 9 million sales during the same period.

CEO Tim Cook was typically upbeat.

"Sales for iPhone 6S and 6S Plus have been phenomenal, blowing past any previous first weekend sales results in Apple history," he said.  

"Customers' feedback is incredible and they are loving 3D Touch and Live Photos, and we can't wait to bring iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus to customers in even more countries on October 9th."

That's the date the new phones hit 40 additional countries. These include Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Taiwan.

The handsets sold out online from the Apple Store, though they are available in stores and from other retailers like networks and John Lewis.

They are also now available from giffgaff and Tesco Mobile.

It's been a mostly smooth launch so far for the new iPhones, with the spectre of the bendgate and antennagate scandals seemingly banished.

It hasn't all been plain sailing, however. Over on Reddit, some users have reported overheating problems with their new phones.

Joe Svetlik

29 September 2015
Category: News
Tagged: industry news, apple, manufacturer news, iphone, handsets, iphone 6s, iphone 6s plus

