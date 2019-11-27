Black Friday SIM only deals 2019

Black Friday, a day to get your family together, make a cup of tea, and huddle around a laptop to snap up some cracking tech deals.

It’s not just smartphones, you can also get great Black Friday deals on those all important little things that make your phones tick - SIM cards. If you’ve already got a great handset and have no desire to upgrade, now could be the perfect time to get a new SIM only deal with all the minutes and data you could need.

All deals correct at time of writing.

Three

Three has a fantastic SIM only deal for Black Friday. It’s offering an incredible 8GB of data for only £8. So that’s plenty of data for your everyday socials, streaming and content. And all for less than a tenner a month. Pretty unmissable if you ask us.

Get Three’s 8GB Black Friday SIM only deal.

And if 8GB isn't quite enough for you, there's another great deal from Three that gets you 12GB for just £10 a month.

Get Three's 12GB Black Friday SIM only deal.

ID Mobile

You can also grab an early SIM-only Black Friday deal treat from the SIM specialists at ID Mobile. If you’re a big data user you can get a whopping 20GB as well as unlimited calls for just £14. Even heavy duty users will struggle to get through that much data.

Get the ID Mobile 20GB data deal.

But if that isn’t enough and you really do need all the data, ID Mobile has a great option for people who stream, download and upload constantly. Live a life free from data restrictions of any kind and pay £23 a month for unlimited data.

Get the ID Mobile unlimited data deal.

Alternatively, you can get 10GB for £10 a month plus unlimited messages and minutes. And because it's on a 1-month rolling contract, you've got the flexibility to switch easily.

Get the 10GB for £10 deal from iD Mobile.

If big data plans aren’t something you need, you can grab a SIM-only Black Friday deal with 2.25GB of data and 250 minutes for a paltry £5 a month. Perfect for people who don’t use phones that much.

Get the £5 ID Mobile Black Friday deal.

Sky Mobile

This Black Friday don’t worry about looking around for deals, just look to the Sky, Sky Mobile that is. Sky Mobile has a fantastic half price offer, you can get 3GB of data for just £6.

Remember, this is a Black Friday exclusive bargain so don’t waste any time.

Check out Sky Mobile's Black Friday deals.

Virgin Mobile

If you’re all about downloads and streams and after a big chunk of data that you’ll never run out of, Virgin Mobile is offering a Black Friday deal of a huge 50GB of data for £19 a month, you’ll also get unlimited texts and 5000 minutes to make calls with.

Get the Virgin Mobile 50GB Black Friday deal.

If you don’t need quite as much data and want to spend a little less, go for Virgin Mobile’s 10GB for £10 offer. This one comes with unlimited text and 5,000 minutes too so that’s a bonus if you love to chat on the phone.

Get the Virgin Mobile 10GB Black Friday deal.

Plusnet Mobile

Plusnet also has some great Black Friday SIM deals to snap up.

Chief among them is this this epic offer that bags you a whopping 20GB of data for just £15 a month with unlimited calls and texts. And because it's on a one-month rolling contract, you only need to give 30 days' notice if you want out.

Get this 15GB deal from Plusnet Mobile.

And if that's too much for you, Plusnet's also offering a very reasonable 2GB for just £6.50 a month. And what's better, existing Plusnet broadband customers get an extra 2GB of data a month for no extra cost. So that'd be a total of 4GB of data for £6.50 a month. Bargain!

Take a look at this £6.50 SIM deal from Plusnet Mobile.

Alternatively, Plusnet Mobile is also offering 12GB for £12 a month with unlimited calls and texts.

Get this 12GB for £12 SIM on Plusnet Mobile.

Lebara Mobile

Right now, we've got a great Uswitch exclusive SIM-only offer especially for Black Friday. This deal gets you 5GB a month for a very reasonable £7.95. This comes with a healthy supply of international minutes and because there's no contract, you can change it up at any time.

Get this Lebara SIM deal.

We'll have more Black Deals as and when they are announced, so stay tuned to this page and grab the perfect SIM only deal as soon as you see it.

All deals correct at time of writing.

Want to see more? Here are all our best Black Friday SIM only deals.