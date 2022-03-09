Apple launches a new iPhone SE

Apple has revealed a new addition to its roster of ever-popular smartphones, a new and improved iPhone SE.

Heavily rumoured over the last few months, the new iPhone SE launch isn’t as much of a surprise as the ‘shock drop’ iPhone SE that was released in 2020, but this new model still has a lot for Apple fans to get excited about.

The new iPhone SE stays in line with previous models and represents an entry-level Apple handset that’s considerably cheaper than its flagship iPhone 13 range. So it’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants a new iPhone without the premium price tag.

Looks-wise, the new iPhone SE hasn’t changed a lot - it’s the same size, same shape, same design, and still has that all-important home button. Essentially, it’s still got that much-loved iPhone 8 design. But it also has some important upgrades, including better waterproofing, a faster processor and 5G compatibility.

iPhone SE specs:

4.7-inch LCD screen

12MP rear camera

7MP front camera

Touch ID home button

A15 Bionic chip

5G ready

The new SE keeps the same size as its 2020 predecessor, but with better cameras and the latest A15 Bionic chip - the same chip found in the iPhone 13. Unlike the premium iPhone models, the iPhone SE isn’t ‘all display’, as its screen has chunky bezels at the top and the bottom. While this loses screen real estate, it does make room for a home button - a feature even some flagship smartphone fans cry out for.

But it’s that A15 Bionic chip we’re most excited about. Apple’s powerful tech means the new iPhone SE will deliver smooth video playback, sharp picture definition and a more efficient battery.

With 5G connectivity there too, as long as you’re on a 5G plan and in a 5G area, you can take advantage of lightning-fast speeds for downloads, buffer-free content streams, and all-round smoother smartphone experience.

And what the iPhone SE might lack in modern design, it more than makes up for in cost. At just £419 the new iPhone SE is remarkable value for an Apple handset.

Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert here at Uswitch, said: “Who needs go-faster stripes when you can have a tiger in your tank? The upgraded iPhone SE might lack the flashiness of the latest premium handsets but it is a huge power-up for the budget range - a 5G-enabled smartphone driven by an iPhone 13 engine.

“The third-generation model comes just two years after the last SE, which drew praise for delivering premium iPhone performance at a more wallet-friendly price. With the original SE launching in 2016, the faster turnaround for the SE 3 suggests Apple is increasingly looking to dominate the growing budget smartphone market.

“On the surface, not much has changed from the 2020 version and, with the design still based on the iPhone 8, the new SE is unlikely to win any fashion prizes.

“Familiarity and functionality are the watchwords, with the 4.7-inch LCD display retained with thicker bezels and Touch ID again preferred to the face-recognition software that has been part of Apple’s high-end phones since 2017’s iPhone X.

“The new SE has also stuck with a single camera lens, although its camera capabilities have been improved. In the days when many premium models have four lenses, this may be where users really see the difference.

“The most significant changes have come under the hood. While the new SE offers storage of up to 256GB like its predecessor, it now carries the same A15 Bionic chip as last year's hugely popular iPhone 13. This more powerful and efficient chip should improve the quality of pictures and video and deliver longer battery life.

“As the lowest-priced iPhone to offer 5G, the SE stands to be a popular work phone choice. And with UK operators closing their 3G networks from next year, the handset will also be a tempting option for those who want to future-proof their communications.

“Smartphone users who want an economic option while staying loyal to iOS will find the SE hard to resist.

The new iPhone SE starts off at £419 and is available for pre-order now, with a full release expected on 18 March.

