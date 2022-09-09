Your cookie preferences

Vodafone launches deals for the iPhone 14

09 September 2022 Last updated: 16 September 2022
Order the iPhone 14 range on Vodafone today.
iPhone 14 range all colours hero size

The exciting new iPhone 14 range is now out! Vodafone has a selection of deals now available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro range backs hero size

iPhone 14 Vodafone deals

There are a range of deals on offer from Vodafone, you can get the 128GB iPhone 14 with unlimited data for £55 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 for £55 a month

If you want to pay less per month and don’t mind paying a bit upfront, you can get the same 128GB iPhone 14 deal with 250GB data for £43 a month and £75 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 for £43 a month

iPhone 14 Plus Vodafone pre-order deals

If you’re interested in the new iPhone 14 Plus, with its big 6.7-inch screen, you can also find pre-order deals for this handset from Vodafone.

This deal gets you the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited data for £59 a month and only £9 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for £59 a month

Alternatively, you can pay just £46 for the same package a month, as long as you’re happy to pay £215 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for £40 a month

iPhone 14 Pro Vodafone deals

The iPhone 14 Pro has a host of exciting new features, including the Dynamic Island notch, 48MP camera, and always on display. Get Apple’s flagship handset on a Vodafone pre-order deal today.

This offer gets you the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro with unlimited data for £59 a month and £145 to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £59 a month

Or you can get the same iPhone 14 Pro unlimited data deal and cut your monthly costs to £46 a month, but you will have to pay £359 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £46 a month

iPhone 14 Pro Max Vodafone deals

Want all the best features on a big screen? The iPhone 14 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen makes everything look great, and there are some excellent Vodafone pre-order deals available right now.

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max is available to pre-order for £67 a month and a £95 upfront cost with unlimited data.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £67 a month

Or reduce your monthly payment for the same 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max unlimited data deal to just £51 a month and £349 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £51 a month

Check out all our best iPhone 14 deals today.

Ray Ali

