Black Friday and Cyber Monday data roaming deals

If you’re going away on holiday soon, or just want data roaming in the bank in case of a getaway, you want the best SIM only deal with roaming. Well, Black Friday is the busiest sale time of the year, so we’ve rounded up the best deals for data roaming.

Whether you want tons of data for near-constant streaming, or just a couple of gigabytes to see you through, we’ve got a deal for you. So come with us, and let’s find you the best SIM only deal with international roaming.

Black Friday data roaming deals

O2 data roaming Black Friday deals

£30/month for unlimited data, minutes and texts with 3 months free

Your first three months are on the house with this fantastic O2 data roaming Black Friday deal. Your roaming covers 75 countries including the US, EU and Australia. It also includes six months’ free Apple Music and six months of another Extra of your choice. Valid until 7th December.

£22/month for 250GB, unlimited minutes and texts with three months free

Again, you get the first three months completely free with this SIM only deal, and it comes with up to three months’ free access to both Apple Music and Disney+. With enough data for all your music and video streaming needs, this is one of the best deals for data roaming. Valid until 7 December.

£15/month for 15GB, unlimited minutes and texts

This deal sees you pay a pound per gigabyte every month. The roaming allowance isn’t quite as generous, as it only covers the EU, and you get three months’ free Apple Music and three months of another Extra for free – these include Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and Audible.

Three data roaming Black Friday deals

£12/month (for first three months) for unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts

If this 24-month deal looks too good to be true, it’s because it is. Kind of. The headline price of £12 a month only applies for the first six months, then it goes back up to its normal price of £24. Still, six months’ half price isn’t to be sniffed at. Note: roaming is extra with Three’s plans – £2 a day in Europe, £5 a day further afield.

£10 a month (for first six months) for 250GB data, unlimited minutes and texts

Again, you get six months at half price, but even at full whack this isn’t a bad deal. And again, you’re locked in for 24 months. Still, 5G comes at no extra cost.

£7 a month (for first six months) for 30GB data, unlimited minutes and texts

If you don’t need a three-digit data amount, this deal looks very tempting. Your £7 a month (£14 a month after the first six months) gets you 30GB of data, which is still enough for plenty of movie streaming on the go.

£5 a month (for first six months) for 8GB data, unlimited minutes and texts

At the lower end of the market, £5 a month (£10 after the first six months) gets you a healthy 8GB of data. But remember, Three’s plans charge extra for roaming – £2 a day within Europe, £5 a day further afield. So factor that in if you’re going off travelling.

Virgin Mobile data roaming Black Friday deals

£16/month for 200GB, unlimited minutes and texts

Virgin Mobile’s SIM-only plans have a distinct lack of extras – there’s no free Apple Music here – but they are great value. This one is just £16 a month for a whopping 200GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts. And roaming is free in EU countries.

£10/month for 30GB, unlimited minutes and texts

If you don’t need 200GB – and let’s be honest, most of us don’t – 30GB should more than suffice. Like all Virgin Mobile deals here, it includes unlimited calls and texts, along with 5G, free roaming in EU countries, the ability to rollover unused data and spending caps to keep limits on your outgoings.

£8/month for 15GB, unlimited minutes and texts

For many, this deal will be the sweet spot in Virgin Mobile’s offerings – not too expensive, but still with plenty of data. To put it in perspective, the average monthly data usage is 4.5GB, according to Ofcom’s 2021 Market Report, so 15GB is over triple the average.

£5.95/month for 6GB, unlimited minutes and texts

Less than £1 per gigabyte of data is a great deal at this end of the market. As ever, unlimited calls and texts come as part of the package on this 30-day rolling deal, as does 5G, EU roaming, the ability to rollover unused data and spending caps to limit your spends.

