Black Friday and Cyber Monday SIM only deals 2022

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s the best time of year to snap up a bargain on all sorts of products - and that includes mobile phone plans. If you’re out of contract and have a phone you still love to use, then now is the time to switch over to SIM only. Convenient and easier on your income, SIM only deals are a great way to get the best out of your mobile phone and reduce your bills at the same time.

Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect time of year to get a cheap deal on a mobile phone plan! Get the data package to suit your needs, from the network you want, at a great price.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SIM only deals

Whether you want lots of data, a little bit of data, or unlimited data, we’ve selected deals that cover everything.

O2 SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

O2 has some superb Black Friday deals. This offer delivers 30GB of data for just £8 a month.

If you want even more data, this O2 deal offers 50GB for just £12 a month.

Or you can double that offer and claim this 100GB O2 data deal for just £15 a month.

For no data limit at all, get this unlimited data O2 deal for £28 a month.

Three SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Three has some excellent SIM only plans available this Black Friday.

This eye-catching 5G offer provides you with 20GB of data for just £7 a month!

Or you can get a whopping 100GB of data for only £10 a month!

Don't need anywhere that much data? Get this handy 8GB for £6 deal if you're not a heavy user.

Virgin Mobile SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Virgin Mobile includes enticing perks with its price plans, such as 5G-connectivity and data rollover. Check out these offers to find your ideal plan.

For a super-cheap plan grab this deal of 6GB data for just £5.95 a month.

Lebara SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Lebara famously delivers low-cost plans with zero contractual commitment. Snap up a no-strings-attached Black Friday SIM deal today.

Looking for a cheap SIM with minimal data requirement? Here’s a simple 1GB for £3.95 a month.

Perhaps you’re at the other end of the spectrum and you want all the data! If so, you could go for this unlimited data deal for £24.95.

If you’re somewhere in the middle, this 21GB data deal for £7.95 a month could be perfect.

ID Mobile SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you're interested in getting a SIM only deal with ID Mobile, there are some great discounts on offer this Black Friday. One of the perks of this network is its one-month rolling plans.

Get 100GB of data for just £10 a month with this ID Mobile Black Friday deal.

Or opt for unlimited data and pay just £16 a month.

Or you choose this low-cost 6GB data deal which costs just £6 a month.

Smarty SIM only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

No credit check, no commitment, no fuss - Smarty is a top option for no questions asked SIM cards.

Smarty Black Friday offers are impressive. This gives you 120GB data to use for only £12 a month.

Or you can drop down to just 6GB of data for the low, low price of just £6 a month.

Keep checking back as we'll be adding more Black Friday deals throughout the week!