In the Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015, we've analysed data across a variety of factors relating to how good a lifestyle you can expect to have in over 130 cities and regions in the UK. Using our findings, we have been able to list the 10 best places to live or move to, and of course, also the 10 worst.

York moved up six places from the same study in 2013, making its way into our top 10 best places to live in the UK for the first time. Yorkshire on the whole has proven a mixed bag in our study, with Hull and Bradford ranked the two worst places to live, but York up here in the top 10. Here are some of the statistics that have led to us naming York the 9th best place for quality of life in the UK:

Employment

York has encouraging employment rates at 73% of its population in work in 2015. 43% of York's people are working normal full time hours, defined as between 35 and 45 per week, with just 21% working over 45 hours, which is considered to be bad in quality of life terms.

Income

Income and disposable income are in fairly good shape in York compared with nearby areas, however they are still on the low end for places that made the top 10 in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, with weekly incomes averaging £485.10 and household annual available disposable income averaging £15,751.

House Prices

For an urban area with good employment rates, York has surprisingly low house prices, with the average home selling for £194,000 in 2015. Rent is fairly average for the places in our top 10, at £75.24 per week.

Home values in York

Life Expectancy

York has a pretty low mortality rate at 954 per 100,000 people, and good life expectancy stats, particularly for women who have a life expectancy of 83 years. Men have longer life expectancies universally, and are at 79 years here in York.

Living Costs

Food bills are low in York, at £54.80 for the average household's weekly grocery shop. Petrol prices are also on the low side for the 10 best places to live in our study, at 117.15p, and dual fuel bills come in at a fairly low £1,209.26 per year.

York does have fairly high car insurance premiums on average, however, at £509.60.

Other Important Factors

Costs and income aren't everything that counts towards quality of life of course, and many people rank access to modern services, like being able to get a signal on their phone or having fast internet access, as very important. York scores well on these with 99% mobile phone coverage, and fairly good average broadband speeds of 22.2Mbps.

With good value for money on both housing and living expenses and great amenities, York is a good place to consider moving to if you are looking for the best places to live in the UK! Why not use our free mortgage calculator that helps you determine how much you could afford to borrow.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .