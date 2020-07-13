It could be time to find a new savings account, find and compare ISAs with our partner money.co.uk

What is a fixed rate bond?

A fixed rate bond is a savings account that locks your money away for a fixed term (usually one, two, three or five years) in return for a higher rate of interest than an ordinary savings account. If you will not need your money in a hurry, or you are saving for a long term goal, a fixed rate bond could be a good option.

Fixed rate bonds are sometimes referred to as savings bonds. They pay interest on the sum you deposit, but you cannot usually get hold of your money until the end of the term.

Interest rates have fallen over the past few years, so you may be looking for a fixed rate bond in 2021 because your savings account is not paying as high an interest rate as you would like.

Why would I buy a fixed rate bond?

Fixed rate bonds are also known as fixed rate savings bonds or fixed rate savings accounts. They usually offer a higher interest rate than instant access savings accounts, in return for locking away your money for a set period, usually between one and five years.

It used to be the case that fixed rate bonds were very attractive to many savers. When interest rates were higher than they are now, fixed rate bonds offered some of the best interest rates around. They offered the reassurance of knowing how much interest you were going to earn on your savings over the fixed term.

In recent years, however, interest rates have fallen to historically low levels. This has meant that the interest rates on both instant access savings accounts and fixed rate bonds have fallen.

Who should buy a fixed rate bond?

High interest bonds are suitable for many people as long as they understand that the money is tied up for a fixed term. They will not be able to withdraw it early without paying a penalty, which might include loss of interest. For that reason, the best fixed rate bond is one that matches your savings goals – if you need money within a year or two you are better off putting your cash into a deposit account.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic people’s finances have been significantly affected in 2021. Some people may find they have spare money because they have not been able to spend money on going out, and they are looking for a high interest rate bond where they can deposit their money.

Other people may feel that they want to save some money in a fixed rate bond account so that they have some savings for the future, in case money is tight in 2021 and beyond. A fixed rate savings bond could be a home for your money as you have the discipline of not being able to touch it for a few years.

Do I need to invest in a fixed rate bond?

Although fixed rate bonds in 2021 still generally offer better interest rates than ordinary savings accounts, the reward for locking your money away for a longer period is not as big as it used to be.

Nowadays savers need to balance the opportunity to earn a few extra percentage points of interest with the inconvenience of locking away their money for a year or more.

With a fixed rate bond your money is locked up for the term of the fixed rate bond and you cannot usually have access to it unless you pay a penalty in the form of lost interest.

What is the best type of fixed rate bond to buy?

People tend to buy fixed rate bonds because they want to get a higher rate of interest and want the security of knowing that they will receive the same amount of interest until the end of the fixed term.

With a fixed rate bond, you know that the interest rate will stay the same for the whole term of the bond, even if interest rates fall on other savings accounts during that time. It is guaranteed to pay the same rate of interest over the period for which you are saving, known as the ‘term’.

Of course, if interest rates were to rise, your savings bond interest rate would stay the same and you would not benefit from any increase in rates.

One and two-year fixed rate bonds tend to be the most popular choice at the moment. Many people don't want to commit for longer in case interest rates start to rise, although this is unlikely in the short term in 2021 due to the potential for a recession as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Should I buy a fixed rate bond?

If you want a good interest rate, don't need access to your money and want the reassurance of knowing what your interest rate will be, then a fixed rate bond could be an option for you in 2021.

However, it is important to compare fixed rate bond interest rates with best buy rates on other types of savings accounts, such as notice accounts and regular savings accounts, to make sure you are getting the best deal.

The longer the fixed rate period, the higher the interest rate is likely to be, so if you're looking for the best possible rate, a five-year fixed rate savings account might be a better bet.

On the other hand, if you know you'll need access to your savings before the fixed-rate period is up, then a bond might not be the best choice. This is because some accounts do not allow you to make withdrawals at all, while with others, withdrawals often come at a cost - your interest rate may be reduced, you might not earn any interest in the month of the withdrawal or you might be switched to an account with a lower rate.

How do I buy a fixed rate bond in the UK?

You open a fixed rate bond account in the same way as you would do with an ordinary savings account - either online or in the branch. You will need to have the initial minimum deposit saved up.

Many fixed rate savings bonds also require a lump sum to start the account, usually between £500 and £5000. So if you're starting to save from scratch, this might not be the best option. If you do want to open a fixed rate bond, check what the minimum sum is for opening an account and remember that money will be tied up for at least a year and you will not be able to access it during that time, unless you are prepared to lose the interest you have earned on the account.

Can I add to my fixed rate bond once I have opened it?

When you buy a fixed rate savings bond you put your money into the account for a fixed term, and you may not be able to add any more to the amount you hold in that bond.

Many fixed rate savings bonds also require a lump sum to start the account, usually between £500 and £5000. So if you're starting to save from scratch, this might not be the best option. If you do want to open a fixed rate bond, make sure you have saved up as much as you can.

How can I find the best fixed rate bonds?

The right account is different for everyone, use our checklist to find the best fixed rate bond for you: