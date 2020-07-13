Uswitch Utrack Incentive Terms and Conditions (“Incentive Terms”) – Successful Utrack Money Back Session

1. The promoter of this incentive is Uswitch Limited of The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH (“Uswitch”).

2. The £10.00 monetary incentive (the “Incentive”) is open to users of the Utrack app (“Users”) who connect their smart meter to the app for the first time. In order to be eligible to receive the Incentive, Users must use the Utrack app and connect their smart meter during the month of December 2023 and then successfully complete a Money Back Demand Session by the end of January 2024. Only one Incentive per household.

3. The incentive is open to all UK residents aged 18 years or over except employees of Uswitch, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw. Residents of the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland are not eligible.

4. Uswitch will provide the Incentive to the first 10,000 Users who successfully complete the following:

a) Download and successfully connect their smart meter to the Utrack app between 00:01am 1 December 2023 and 11:59pm 31 December 2023 (“Incentive Period”);

b) Have electricity smart meter readings successfully flowing through to the app during the Incentive Period, in order to provide at least 14 days worth of historical smart meter data available for their typical baseline usage to be calculated, according to BSC P376;

c) Sign up to participate in the Utrack Money Back scheme in accordance with the Utrack Money Back Terms of Service, available at https://www.uswitch.com/utrack-money-back-terms-of-service/ (“Utrack Money Back Terms of Service”); and

d) Successfully participate in at least 1 Utrack Money Back Demand Session (as defined in the Utrack Money Back Terms of Service) between 00:01am 1 December 2023 and 11:59pm 31 January 2024.

5. The Incentive will be paid out in the form of a £10.00 additional top-up to the accumulated savings from the scheme (“Payout”), as receivable via a single bank transfer. The Payout shall be governed in accordance with the Utrack Money Back Terms of Service.

6. If a User fails to complete any of the requirements in clause 4, the User will not be eligible to receive the Incentive. Uswitch will not be liable to the User for any uncompleted sign-ups or Money Back events caused by any technical failures of its Utrack app or otherwise, and whether any such failure is within the control of Uswitch or not.

7. Uswitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any User it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the promotion or Uswitch’s Utrack app, or to be acting in violation of the Incentive Terms or the Utrack Money Back Terms of Service.

8. The Incentive is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Uswitch reserves the right to replace the Incentive with an alternative incentive of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.

9. The decision of Uswitch regarding any aspect of the Incentive is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

10. Users are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Incentive Terms and by any other requirements set out in the promotional material, upon entry. Uswitch reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the Incentive to User in breach of these Incentive Terms or the Uswitch Website Terms of Use.

11. In the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of the Incentive, Uswitch reserves the right to end or suspend the Incentive; and amend these Incentive Terms.

12. The Users’ data will be collected, stored and processed for the purposes of the Incentive in line with Uswitch’s privacy policy ( https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/ ). By entering the Incentive, the User agrees to receive correspondence from Uswitch in relation to the Incentive only.

13. The Incentive will be governed by English law and entrants to the incentive submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.