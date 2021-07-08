EV vs petrol range

As the motoring industry continues its shift away from a reliance on the internal combustion engine to stand alone electric motors, the electric vehicles (EVs) themselves are rapidly increasing in quality. Despite the fact that batteries in most EVs will still not take you as far on one charge as a tank of petrol, they do have the advantage of being much cheaper to recharge than the cost of filling up a tank of fuel. Therefore in every major country in the world, you are able to travel much further for your money in an EV than a petrol equivalent. But where is this distance most pronounced? We decided to take a look. EV Range vs Petrol Range To discover how far you can travel for £50 on both types of power sources, we chose two similar-sized comparable cars. The Nissan Leaf E+ and the Volkswagen Golf, both are mid-sized hatchbacks. Despite the Golf having an average range of 575.2 miles when full up, which is 336.2 more than the Leaf, it is a lot cheaper for electricity than petrol in these OECD countries.

1 - Lithuania EV Range for £50 = 4,434 miles (7,136 km)

PV Range for £50 = 529 miles (851 km)

Difference = 3,905 miles (6,285 km) The small Baltic state of Lithuania is the country where it is the best value per mile to run an electric car compared to a comparable petrol model. Lithuanians will be able to travel more than 4,400 miles in a Nissan Leaf for £50 worth of electricity, this is almost 4,000 miles more than how far they’d be able to drive in a Volkswagen Golf for the same amount of money. 2 - Norway EV Range for £50 = 4,171 miles (6,712 km)

PV Range for £50 = 391 miles (629 km)

Difference = 3,780 miles (6,083 km) Norway is the second-best value nation for running an EV compared to the VW Golf, in the Scandinavian state you can travel 391 miles for £50 in the Golf. This distance pales in comparison to the whopping 4,171 miles that Norwegian citizens will be able to drive in the Nissan Leaf, this equates to a distance of just under 3,780 miles. 3 - Sweden EV Range for £50 = 4,050 miles (6,518 km)

PV Range for £50 = 419 miles (674 km)

Difference = 3,361.4 miles (5,844 km) Sweden borders Norway, and the two Scandinavian countries are also situated next to each other in these rankings. The distance from Stockholm and Oslo is 522 miles, which means for £50 you could drive between the two nations' capitals almost eight times in the Nissan Leaf. This is far greater than the Golf which couldn’t even make the trip once on a £50 fill up. 4 - Estonia EV Range for £50 = 4,090 miles (6,582 km)

PV Range for £50 = 479 miles (770 km)

Difference = 3,611 miles (5,812 km) With Estonia ranking as the fourth-best nation for running an EV compared to a petrol vehicle, it means that three of the top four nations are occupied by Baltic states. Ancient Estonian Pagans were some of the last Europeans to adopt Christianity after the 1200s Livonian Crusade, but it seems they are one of the first places to adopt EV usage. Estonians can travel more than 3,600 miles further in a Nissan Leaf than in a Golf when they spend £50. 5 - Austria EV Range for £50 = 4,130 miles (6,646 km)

PV Range for £50 = 535 miles (861 km)

Difference = 3,595 miles (5,785 km) The fifth best-value country in the world for running a Leaf compared to a Golf is Austria. This Alpine central European nation’s electricity costs allow you to travel almost 4,130 miles for £50 worth of electricity in a Leaf, analogously you can only travel 535 miles in the Golf. This means that there is a difference in the range of 5,785 in Austria between the EV and petrol vehicle when spending the same amount of money. Countries with the best value range for electric vehicles

1 - United States Range for £50 = 895 miles (1,440 km) The USA is the OECD country with the best value for petrol-powered vehicles. In the States, £50 will take a VW Golf 895 miles on average, which is massive compared to some other countries. This is due to low fuel costs as the average petrol price is just £0.64 a litre. 2 - Australia Range for £50 = 738 miles (1,188 km) In Australia it costs 12 pence more per litre on average compared to the USA, this means that Aussies can travel 738 miles in a VW Golf for £50. But as Australia is so big, this still wouldn’t be enough to get you from Sydney to Brisbane. 3 - Mexico Range for £50 = 736 miles (1,194 km) The country with the third-highest range for £50 in the VW Golf is Mexico, Mexicans can travel 736 miles on average, which is slightly less than Australia but still very far compared to the rest of the nations in the ranking.