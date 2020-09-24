See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Can I transfer insurance from one car to another?

The majority of insurance providers will allow you to transfer your car insurance from one car to another, without having to get new car insurance. All you’ll need to do is give your insurer a ring and provide details such as, your policy number and new car registration number.

Bear in mind that your premium could go up or down, depending on the type of car you're buying and its value. For example, if you currently have a small runaround and buy a powerful sports car, or a 4x4 with a large engine, your insurer is likely to increase the cost. This is to meet the added risk and expense of your new vehicle.

Your insurer may also charge an administration fee to make changes to your car insurance policy, usually costing from £15-£45. Once the change has been confirmed with your insurer, you should be covered to drive your new car immediately, but make sure you check.

Can I do a car insurance transfer mid-year?

Yes – it’s important to inform your insurer as soon as you plan to buy your new car, as even if you have several months left on your policy it will not automatically cover your new vehicle.

If you don’t tell your insurer you’re driving a different car you won’t be covered in the case of an accident, and you won’t be driving legally as your cover is not valid.

Should I just get new car insurance?

If you don’t want to stay with the same car insurance provider, the alternative is to compare quotes and switch car insurance. You might find you can get a better deal by cancelling your current insurance policy and getting new car insurance elsewhere.

Your insurer is likely to ask for a cancellation fee of around £50, but you should be able to get a refund for any unused cover (or your upcoming payments will be written off if you pay monthly). However, it’s important to check your policy documents carefully before cancelling, as some insurers will only offer a partial refund.

Be aware you may also lose your no claims bonus for the year, if you switch to a brand-new policy.

Despite the cancellation costs, you might be able to save if you can find a cheap enough insurance policy for your new car. Start by looking at a comparison site like Uswitch, then see if your lowest quote would be more affordable once you’ve factored in your cancellation fee and any loss on your premium — it’s an extra bit of effort but you might be surprised at how much you could save by switching this way.

Insuring a new car to drive home

In all the excitement of buying a new car, it’s easy to forget to check whether you’ve got cover in place for the day you’re picking it up.

If you’re buying a new car from a dealer it’s likely they will include a temporary car insurance policy in the sale, but it pays to check. This will cover you for up to seven days until you have arranged your own policy.