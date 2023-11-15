Student credit cards can be useful while you are at university, but in order to keep the costs down you need to learn how to use them wisely.

Find out about the pros, cons and alternatives to credit cards for students, as well as the best ways to borrow money at university, and how to compare student credit cards.

The best student credit cards can give you flexibility over your spending and help you learn how to manage credit. Find out which are the best credit cards for students and understand how to choose a cheap student credit card. How do I find the best student credit cards?

The first thing to understand about student credit cards is that any spending on them is debt which needs to be repaid. If you repay your credit card balance every month and stay within your credit limit, you will not pay any charges. In effect, you are benefitting from an interest-free period on your card which can be as long as 56 days from the time you make a purchase.

If you do not pay off your balance each month, then you will be charged interest on the outstanding balance.

As with any form of credit, it is important to be clear about how much you can afford to borrow and how you are going to pay the debt back. Unlike traditional credit cards, student cards tend to have a relatively low credit limit, which is the maximum you are allowed to spend on the card before it is refused by a retailer.

Even though the credit limit is quite low, it is easy to build up debt if you do not have a repayment plan. Think about how much you can afford to spend and be careful if you start to use your credit card for essential items like food because you are struggling with cashflow problems.

If you find you are getting into debt you can ask for help from a student support service on campus or talk to a free debt counselling service from a debt charity.

It is important to think about your credit card borrowing in terms of your overall debt. Do you have a bank account overdraft as well as a student loan? Will your student loan be able to cover your spending costs? Remember that credit cards, loans and overdrafts are all forms of debt which will eventually need to be repaid.

What is the best way to use a student credit card?

The best way to use a student credit card is to use it for large or occasional purchases, such as a rail ticket, holiday or new laptop.

This is because it can help spread the cost of the item, and you also get consumer protection on goods or services that you buy with your credit card that cost more than £100.

If you buy a couple of items on your student credit card and pay off the balance each month, you are demonstrating to future lenders that you can handle credit. This will build up a record of your financial history on your credit report and start to build your credit score. Having a good credit score can mean that in the future, when you might want to apply for a mortgage, lenders can see that you are responsible with your finances.