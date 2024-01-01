If you're able to meet the monthly payments towards your debts then you may not need to rely on a formal debt solution - like bankruptcy or an Individual Voluntary Arrangement - to clear your debts.

Careful budgeting could be all you need to get your finances on track and reduce your debt

In this guide to budgeting, we look at ways to get your finances in shape and deal with smaller debts by maximising your income and minimising your spending.

Work out your budget

Budgeting is essential - no matter what your financial situation. Working out your budget will show you what sort of state your finances are in - how much you're spending, how much disposable income you have, how much you owe and how much you can afford to repay.

When you've worked this out, you will have your financial statement, which is essential if you are in debt and want to negotiate with your creditors.

Save money by spending less

It sounds obvious, but spending less can be hard and changing habits you've had for years can take some time. Here are some ideas to help you reduce your spending without making too much of an impact on your quality of life: