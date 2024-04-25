Our best bank switch offers

The best current account is the bank account that offers the perks or deals that suit your lifestyle.
If you often dip into the red, you might want to compare bank accounts that offer fee-free overdrafts. Recent legislation means arranged and unarranged overdrafts are practically the same thing now, but banks have started to charge up to 40% interest on your debt.
If you have a large bank balance of around £2,000 or more, and are always in credit, you might consider looking for an account that will pay you the most interest.
Or if don't mind paying a fee for your account, you could opt for packaged account that may offer add-on benefits such as travel insurance, mobile phone insurance, or breakdown cover. But it only makes sense if you don't already have the benefits elsewhere.