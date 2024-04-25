Our best bank switch offers

Switching bank accounts has become a lot easier in recent years, and that's thanks to the Current Account Switch Service (CASS). The majority of banks and building societies use this service and many will ask you to use it in order to qualify for a switching offer.

The good news is that CASS transfers all your payments and balance from the old account to the new one, and if any payments are sent to the old account, it’ll automatically redirect them. This should also be completed within seven working days.

You can find out more about this process in our how to switch current accounts guide.

1. Choose your new account

Compare bank accounts and decide which one is the right fit for your financial situation.

2. Start the application process

Once you’ve made the decision, it’ll be time to apply for the account. Depending on your bank this could be in branch, over the phone, by post or online.

3. Decide when to switch

You are always in control of the switching process, so it’s important to choose a switch date as part of the application process. Remember to allow seven working days for the switch to occur.

4. Use your new account

Once the switch has been completed, you’ll be able to start using your new account as normal.