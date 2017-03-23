Turn down the thermostat. Don’t leave the TV on standby. Don’t fill the kettle for one cup of tea — tired of the same old tips?

We've teamed up with environmental charity Hubbub to bring you fresh lifehacks to help you live savvy. Whether you care about the planet or your wallet, these tips are sure to save you energy and money on your bills.

Energy saving lifehack #1

Cook with your microwave, not your oven.

Cooking with a microwave uses less energy than heating your oven. You can read more energy efficient cooking tips in our guide.

Energy saving lifehack #2

Stop washing your hair… as much

How often you should wash your hair is a controversial topic among beauty experts, but the general consensus is that daily hair washing = bad.

So, if you’re in the habit of including a lather—rinse—repeat process to your daily shower, give your boiler a break by reducing how often you wash your hair.

Energy saving lifehack #3

And stop charging your phone so much while you’re at it

Most of us our guilty of this: plugging in our mobile devices at the end of the day so they can charge throughout the night, ready to go when we head out the next day.

But, turns out repeatedly charging your phone to 100% actually depletes the battery life over time. To keep your mobile phone’s battery in good condition for the life of the device — and cut down on unnecessary energy usage — stop over-charging it.

Energy saving lifehack #4

Get a smart thermostat

If you’re often out of the house with an erratic schedule, smart thermostat ensures you’re not heating an empty home.

Even if you have your central heating on a timer that suits your work schedule, last-minute plan changes or a late-running meeting ofen mean your house is toasty warm while no one’s there to enjoy it.

With a smart thermostat, you can remotely control your heating — including turning it off because you’ve been talked into after work pints.

Energy saving lifehack #5

Stop falling asleep to the TV

Not only does it waste energy to have the TV on when you're asleep, it’s bad for your health.

Think you can't fall asleep without it? Recent research has shown that stimulation from TVs and mobile phone screens actually makes it harder for your brain to switch off, and you to fall asleep.

Even watching TV up to an hour before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle. So, switch off to save energy and for a more rested night’s sleep.

Bonus live savvy tip from Hubbub

#LiveSavvy tip: We’ve all heard to switch the lights off when we leave a room, but did you know you might not even need them on? Arranging your room to let natural window light in and using mirrors to reflect it can help keep rooms bright. Plus, dirty windows can block up to 10% of sunlight, so give them a scrub!