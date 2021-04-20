The survey, which was run by YouGov and commissioned by Uswitch, included more than 17,000 respondents who were asked to rate their satisfaction with their current supplier in such categories as likely to recommend, customer service, value for money and switchover process.

Boost Energy earned two and a half stars out of five from UK energy customers in the 2021 Uswitch survey for customer satisfaction.

About Boost

A dedicated supplier for prepayment meter customers, Boost is the pay as you go offering from OVO Energy.

Boost customers can use the free Boost app to top up from anywhere, check their credit on the go, set up auto top-ups and get alerts to avoid unexpected blackouts.

Between the ioS and Android app, and the online customer account system, Boost ensures that prepayment energy customers are more in control than ever before.

Additionally, Boost will install a smart meter at no cost.

Boost energy prices

Like all energy suppliers, Boost energy prices are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for their standard variable or default tariffs. As of April 2021, the price cap is set at £1,038 for average usage on a standard dual fuel energy tariff.