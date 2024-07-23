Which fuel sources produce gas and electricity in the UK?

There are a variety of power sources in the UK producing the gas and electricity that comes into our homes.

Coal

Coal is one of the largest contributors of CO2 emissions in the world, and that's partly why its influence on the UK's power supply is gradually diminishing. During the 1940s, coal supplied nearly all of the UK's power, in part because it is a fairly cheap fuel source to produce. However, the price of other, less polluting fuel sources has closed the gap, making coal one of the least-used fuel sources.

Natural gas

Natural gas from the North Sea and Irish Sea provides a large proportion of UK gas supplies. However, in recent years there has been a shift towards importing natural gas via pipelines in Europe and Norway, as well as shipping Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from other parts of the world.

There have been calls in the UK to begin fracking to extract natural gas, but the government believes the drawbacks outweigh the benefits and, as a result, there is a current ban on fracking in the UK.

Nuclear

Nuclear power stations in the UK generate a high amount of electrical energy. Producing energy from a nuclear power plant also uses very little CO2 and is therefore a relatively small contributor to greenhouse gases. It’s also cheap, reliable and always available once set up.

However, new plants are costly and slow to set up due to all the safety measures and permissions required. There’s also a question mark over the disposal of the radioactive waste generated from nuclear energy. Both transportation and disposal add additional costs and pose extra risks to the environment.

Renewable energy

There are multiple sources where UK suppliers get their renewable energy from, including:

Wind energy

Solar energy

Biomass energy

Hydro energy

Landfill waste energy.

Wind power is the most popular renewable energy source in the UK. Virtually none of it was being used as recently as 1990, but it now makes up a large proportion of the UK's major fuel sources. The cost of wind power, which comes from offshore and onshore wind turbines, has significantly reduced with time, so it’s no surprise that it has taken up a bigger part of Britain's renewable energy sources. Hydroelectric power, which uses the energy from a heavy stream of water to generate electricity using a turbine, is expected to become a more popular fuel source.

Meanwhile, bio energy, which comes from extracting energy from organic material, is on the rise. There are debates as to whether this source is renewable due to the fact that methods such as wood burning (a common bio energy source) actually contribute to CO2 emissions. Bio energy can also be created from sewage, manure and food waste, which are said to be greener sources. The latest UK energy statistics found that renewable energy is now responsible for over 47% of the UK's electricity generation in total.