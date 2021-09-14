Max Beckett

Max loves all things technology, and he wants to share its wondrous benefits with the world. Since juggling an English degree and a role as Website Editor for a student newspaper at university, writing has become his livelihood. And since his previous role managing content for electronics retailer Dixons Carphone, tech is where you'll find him. From smartphones to broadband to smart gadgets to the internet of things, he's got his eye on future trends and the latest, greatest gadgets. He's also offered his advice and expertise on telecoms services as a spokesperson in a number of mainstream, regional and trade publications. Outside the office, Max is a huge fan of music, and loves discovering new artists and albums from all corners of the internet. In his spare time he writes music reviews and best-of-year lists, and for years has committed himself to listening to multiple new albums every single day. Writing reviews, guides and news as a Content Editor for Uswitch, Max is dedicated to helping you make more confident decisions with the gadgets and services you choose.

max.beckett@rvu.co.uk