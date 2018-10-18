Are there cheap iPhone XR deals?

Assuming you're sure you want the iPhone XR on a monthly contract and not SIM-free, the best place to start is our comparison tables. Here, you'll find our handpicked selection of what we consider some of the best deals on the market right now.

These include so-called 'direct deals' from networks, such as EE and O2, as well as iPhone XR offers from re-sellers, such as mobiles.co.uk and Fonehouse. You'll also usually be able to track down exclusive iPhone XR deals that you won't find anywhere else.

To take full advantage of the comparison tables, use the filters on the left-hand side of the page to sort by 'data allowance', 'upfront payment' and how much you'd be comfortable paying each month. Then leave the rest to us.

Should I get the iPhone on a XR SIM free or monthly deal?

At £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB) and £899 (256GB) at the time of release, for the iPhone XR compare pretty favourably to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Which makes the XR pretty attractive proposition to buy SIM free and off-contract. As long as you've the cash to pay out upfront, that is.

Assuming you don't have one already, you'll then need to sign up for a SIM only deal. These start from £5 or so per month. But expect to pay about £10 per month for a decent allowance.

We've worked out that buying the phone outright and getting a SIM only deal works out as much as £200 cheaper than if you were to sign up for a standard phone-and-tariff contract.

Need a SIM only deal to go with your new iPhone? Take a look at our selection.

So is there any reason why you might want to choose a monthly contract? There is.

Pick up the iPhone XR deal and pay monthly and, compared with buying it SIM-free, you'll pay a fraction of the cost upfront. But as we've seen, you'll pay more in the long run.

How does the iPhone XR compare with the iPhone SE and iPhone 11?

They're all really good phones. But there are some key differences that make each device stand out. Here's a handy three-way comparison review.

