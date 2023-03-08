The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

Awards season is here! Uswitch loves to champion the best of the mobile phones world, from networks, to phones, to tech innovations and the best deals.

Every year, we celebrate the best of the best in mobiles. Whether it's the network that provided the best overall service to consumers, the network that led the way on customer service or the mobile phone that was streets ahead of the rest. Our awards give well-deserved props to the brands that did the most over the last year.

For the third year in a row, giffgaff has won Mobile Network of the Year! This hat trick of wins is a testament to the network's flexibility, varied plans and excellent value for money.

That wasn’t giffgaff’s only award either, with the network also scooping up Best Pay As You Go Network and the Best SIM Only Value for Money.

Best SIM only Network was claimed by BT, thanks to their superb value data dales.

O2 is one of the few networks that still hasn’t reintroduced roaming charges, so you probably won’t be surprised to see that it won Best Network for Roaming and also the Most Popular Network for 2023.

Tesco Mobile won three big awards - Best Pay Monthly Value for Money, Best Network for Customer Service and Best Pay Monthly Network.

EE has kept a firm grip on its Fastest Mobile Network award for the fourth year running, a stat that’s been verified by Opensignal. EE also won the Best Network for Data award, rounding off a strong year for the brand.

Smartphones had a stellar showing over the year. Apple revealed its iPhone 14 range, while Samsung’s impressive S22 handsets led the charge for Android devices, along with Google’s Pixel 7 series.

But overall, the award for Handset of the Year can only go to one phone, and our panel of judges and tech insiders has gone for the phenomenal iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert here at Uswitch said: “This is the year that smaller providers have shown us they can go toe-to-toe with bigger players.

“It’s been a solid year for giffgaff and Tesco Mobile, who picked up several awards for the second or third year in a row.

“Consumers are increasingly placing emphasis on managing their rising household bills. So it’s no surprise that, according to our survey, nearly half of consumers (45%) would consider switching to an alternative provider as a result of a price rise.

“Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for broadband and mobile providers to give consumers a reason to stay by leveraging great deals with all aspects of good value, from speeds, reliability and excellent customer service.”

The full list of winners is:

Network of the Year – giffgaff

Best Network for Customer Service – Tesco Mobile

Best Network for Data – EE

Best Network for Roaming – O2

Fastest Mobile Network, Powered by OpenSignal – EE

Best Pay Monthly Network – Tesco Mobile

Best Pay As You Go Network – giffgaff

Best SIM Only Network – BT

Best Pay Monthly Value for Money – Tesco Mobile

Best SIM Only Value for Money – giffgaff

Handset of the Year – Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Most Popular Mobile Network – O2

Find all the winners of the 2023 Uswitch Awards here