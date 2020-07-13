Mobile studies

Looking at 20 different Starbucks recipes on TikTok, we reveal just how much you could save by making the drinks yourself.Learn more
We’ve rounded up the best places to go completely off grid, looking at areas with poor internet connectivity, limited phone signal and bad transport to major citiesLearn more
Uswitch reveals how gender bias predictive text algorithms are on mobile phones.Learn more
Taking 14 of the most populated cities around the UK we reveal which bars are the most InstagrammableLearn more
Uswitch reveals what percentage of our lives we spend looking at screens and the effects it has on our wellbeing.Learn more
Uswitch reveals the world’s best connected landmarks around the world.Learn more
From Coronafußgruß to Schnutenpulli, these German words perfectly describe our pandemic experience.Learn more