Mortgage providers

Getting a mortgage is the biggest financial decision of your life, so choosing the right provider is crucial. However, how do you know which mortgage provider is most suitable for you?

Compare mortgage providers:

Accord

Accord Mortgages is a subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society. It offers a range of range of residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

Ahli United Bank

The Ahli United Bank is a provider of Islamic mortgages. Their products combine the core principles of Islam with the UK mortgage market.

Al Rayan Bank

Formerly known as the Islamic Bank of Britain (IBB), Al Rayan Bank is the UK's only fully Sharia compliant bank. Pioneering Islamic mortgages, finance and banking in the UK since 2004, Al Rayan Bank offers key financial services that comply with Islamic law. Compare Al Rayan Bank mortgages using the table below.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank UK is a subsidiary of Axis Bank Ltd., one of India's largest banks, they offer a range of buy to let mortgages in the UK.

Bank Of China (UK)

Those with a Bank of China (UK) current account can take advantage of the bank’s range of mortgage products including residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

Barclays Bank

Compare mortgages from Barclays - one of the UK's longest established and best known banks

Bath Building Society

The society has a broad selection of mortgage products for residential and business customers, including standard residential mortgages, buy to let and holiday let mortgages, and parent assisted mortgages for students heading off to university.

Bespoke by BOI

Beverley Building Society

Mortgages are one of the main products on offer at the Beverly Building Society. The society has one main type of mortgage for first time buyers and existing homeowners looking to switch to another deal or move house.

Bluestone Mortgages

Bluestone are a new UK lender specialising in helping customers with credit problems, complex incomes or are self employed find a mortgage

BM Solutions

Birmingham Midshires is one of the larger specialist lenders in the UK. They specialise in providing mortgages to customers through the Birmingham Midshires Solutions mortgage brand.

Buckinghamshire Building Society

Cambridge Building Society

This building society offers a selection of fixed rate and tracker mortgages, variable rate mortgages, low deposit mortgages for first time buyers, and buy to let mortgages for landlords and property developers.

Castle Trust

Castletrust specialise in tailored mortgages for buy to let, self employed and high net worth individuals

Chorley Building Society

The society offers a wide range of different mortgage products, including standard variable rate, discounted rates, Help to Buy products, self-build and mortgages for existing customers.

Coventry Building Society

Coventry Building Society is currently the third largest building society in the UK and have a wide range of products and services to offer their customers.

Darlington Building Society

New and existing customers can choose from a range of different Darlington BS mortgages. The society has on offer a selection of discount, standard variable rate, tracker, and fixed rate mortgage products.

Dudley Building Society

With a selection of savings accounts, insurance cover and mortgages - customers of the Dudley Building Society have a big range of products to choose from

Earl Shilton Building Society

The Earl Shilton Building Society offers mortgages, savings accounts, and insurance services. Customers don’t need to be existing members of the society in order to apply for these services.

Ecology Building Society

Ecology Building Society is dedicated to the principles of sustainability and creating a greener environment. The society provides members with ethical savings accounts and sustainable mortgages.

Family Building Society (NCBS)

The aim of the Family Building Society is to give parents and grandparents the opportunity to help out the younger generation in their efforts to get on to the housing ladder.

First Direct

First Direct has mortgages for first time buyers, new customers re-mortgaging or moving home, and existing customers looking for a better deal or trying to pay for home improvements.

Fleet Mortgages

Fleet Mortgages are a specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender

Foundation Home Loans

Foundation Home Loans are a specialist buy to let lender

Furness Building Society

Furness Building Society offers a range of fixed rate, discount, buy to let and self-build mortgages for first time buyers and existing home owners.

Godiva Mortgages

Coventry Building Society provides a wide range of residential mortgages, but through Godiva Mortgages Ltd, Coventry Building Society provides mortgages to the buy to let sector.

Harpenden Building Society

Mortgages are one of the key products provided by the Harpenden Building Society.

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society

Hinckley & Rugby BS mortgages are suitable for first time buyers, customers buying a new property or moving home, and landlords.

Hodge

Hodge Lifetime

Hodge Lifetime offer products aimed at retirees, and have been offering interesting and affordable options to retirees since 1965 when they came up with their first equity release plan.

Holmesdale Building Society

Holmesdale Building Society provides a varied selection of mortgage products for existing homeowners, first time buyers, landlords, and UK expatriates.

Investec

Global banking specialists, Investec provides bespoke financial services and products, as well as asset management, for entrepreneurs, business professionals and high net worth individuals. Use our comparison table below to find an Investec mortgage for you.

Kensington Mortgages

The mortgage product range at Kensington includes residential and buy to let mortgages

Kent Reliance

Kent Reliance has a history of helping people buy homes and investment properties for over 150 years.

Landbay

Leek United Building Society

The Leek United Building Society provides savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, and financial planning services to their customers.

LiveMore

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank is one of the biggest names on the high street. The bank offers a wide range of services including current accounts, savings and investments, credit cards, mortgages, loans and insurance.

Loughborough Building Society

The Loughborough Building Society has mortgages for a range of different customers. First time buyers, existing home owners, self build clients and landlords can all choose from a selection of mortgages.

Magellan Homeloans

Magellan Home Loans is for customers who have experienced a bad event in their life that has affected their credit by causing CCJs, bankruptcy, defaults and the like.

Manchester Building Society

There are Manchester BS mortgages for first time buyers and homeowners looking to purchase a new property or switch to a better deal. The society also has plenty of deals for existing customers.

Mansfield Building Society

Mortgages and savings accounts are the society’s main products. Mortgages are available to landlords, first time buyers and existing home owners wishing to re-mortgage or move home.

Metro Bank

Metro Bank offers a selection of mortgages for residential customers and landlords. There are different tiers of Metro Bank mortgages for different property values.

Monmouthshire Building Society

Monmouthshire Building Society caters for first time buyers, homeowners, existing customers and landlords.

Mortgage Trust

The Mortgage Trust is exclusively in the buy to let market catering for landlords.

Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society is today one of the biggest mortgage lenders in the UK and offers a wide range of products and services to customers.

NatWest

NatWest is the largest retail and commercial bank in the UK and as a result it has a wide variety of products and services to offer customers.

New Street

Newbury Building Society

The Newbury Building Society provides mortgages for first time buyers, homeowners looking to move to a new property or switch to a better deal, and buy to let landlords.

Newcastle Building Society

Newcastle Building Society mortgages are designed for customers wishing to purchase residential property.

Norton Home Loans

Norton Home Loans are designed for customers looking to purchase a property but the lender also offers a range of business and commercial mortgages.

Nottingham Building Society

The Nottingham Building Society provides savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, and financial planning services for its customers.

Octopus Property

Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Group Plc

Paragon Mortgages

Paragon offers landlords and property investors a selection of fixed rate and tracker buy to let mortgages.

Penrith Building Society

The society provides a range of simple savings accounts for adults and juniors, mortgages, and insurance protection.

Pepper Home Loans

Pepper Money

Platform

Platform is part of The Co-Operative Bank and provides mortgages from a network of intermediaries and mortgage brokers.

Post Office

Most people associate the Post Office with stamps and parcel deliveries, but the Post Office is actually a subsidiary of Royal Mail and also provides a wide range of banking services.

Precise Mortgages

Precise Mortgages is a specialist lender. They offer a wide range of mortgage products via selected intermediaries and unlike mainstream lenders, they are able to be more flexible about the type of customer they work with.

Principality Building Society

The Principality Building Society offers a range of mortgage products for first time buyers and existing buyers as well as buy to let mortgages for landlords.

Royal Bank Of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland mortgages are suitable for first time buyers, customers wishing to re-mortgage or move home, and landlords.

Saffron Building Society

There are several different types of mortgage to choose from at the Saffron Building Society - designed to help people buy a home or invest in a property.

Scottish Building Society

The main products offered by the Scottish Building Society are savings and investments, and mortgages.

Scottish Widows Bank

Scottish Widows Bank, formed in 1995, specialise in savings and mortgage products. You can compare Scottish Widows Bank mortgages below.

Shawbrook Bank

Specialists in lending and savings products, Shawbrook Bank is a British independent bank using its expertise and knowledge of the sector to deal with customers primarily by email or over the phone

Skipton Building Society

With a heritage dating back to the mid 19th century, Skipton Building Society's proud history of working with its members and within the wider community helps to set them apart from other lenders. Compare Skipton Building Society mortgages below.

Skipton International

Stafford Railway Building Society

Since 1877, the Stafford Railway Building Society has been set up to help the people within its communities to achieve their financial goals by giving them access to financial services products, which put people first, not profits. Compare the Stafford Railway Building Society mortgages using the table below.

Swansea Building Society

Teachers Building Society

Founded by the National Union of Teachers (NUT), in 1966, the Teachers Building Society was originally set up by and for teachers, and has since grown to offer a range of financial products and services. Use our comparison table below to compare Teachers Building Society mortgages.

The Co-Operative Bank

The Co-operative Bank provides banking services, loans and mortgages with a unique ethical policy developed by talking to their customers.

The Hanley Economic Building Society

The Hanley Economic Building Society is a mutual organisation and financial services provider based in Hanley, Staffordshire. Compare mortgages from the Hanley Economic Building Society using our table below.

The Melton Building Society

The Mortgage Lender

The Mortgage Works

A subsidiary of the Nationwide Building Society, The Mortgage Works (TMW) is a specialist provider of mortgage products, helping customers and mortgage brokers find tailored home buying solutions. Use our table below to find and compare The Mortgage Works mortgages.

Tipton & Coseley Building Society

The Tipton & Coseley Building Society is a UK building society based in the town of Tipton, in the West Midlands, where it was founded in 1901.

Together

TSB

Compare from a range of TSB mortgages using our table below. TSB, the newly independent bank, which spun off from the Lloyds Banking Group in 2014, offers fixed and tracker mortgages for first time buyers, property investors, as well as home movers.

Vernon Building Society

Vernon Building Society is a small mutual society based in Stockport, which has been serving the Greater Manchester area since 1924. It is a member of the Building Societies Association.

Virgin Money

Virgin money offer mortgages to first time buyers, people moving home or remortgaging and those planning to become a buy to let landlord.

West Bromwich Building Society

One of the UK's largest building societies, and Black Country and Birmingham's leading regional building society, the West Bromwich Building Society is a mutual organisation, owned and run for the benefit of its members. Compare mortgages from the West Bromwich Building Society using the table below.

How can you find the best mortgage?

We recommend starting with your requirements. Using our comparison table you can enter in different loan amounts, property values, and loan terms and compare a variety of different mortgage companies.

Which mortgage company is right for you?

When it comes to choosing a mortgage most of us will be tempted by the high-street names, and often start with our own banks. However, this is by no means the best way to secure a cheaper deal. Some of the most competitive mortgage rates come from smaller companies – newer entrants trying to compete.

However, choosing a smaller provider does often mean sacrificing the ability to speak to someone in person in a branch unless they are local.