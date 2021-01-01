How can you find the best mortgage?

We recommend starting with your requirements. Using our comparison table you can enter in different loan amounts, property values, and loan terms and compare a variety of different mortgage companies.

Which mortgage company is right for you?

When it comes to choosing a mortgage most of us will be tempted by the high-street names, and often start with our own banks. However, this is by no means the best way to secure a cheaper deal. Some of the most competitive mortgage rates come from smaller companies – newer entrants trying to compete.

However, choosing a smaller provider does often mean sacrificing the ability to speak to someone in person in a branch unless they are local.