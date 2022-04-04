Europe’s best lake towns and cities

With this in mind, the mortgage comparison experts at Uswitch were curious to find out the best European lake towns and cities to reside in. By creating a points-based index system, factors such as the average weather conditions, number of restaurants and percentage of greenspace were evaluated, providing an overall score out of 100.

For many, waterfront living is a dream come true. The beautiful scenery is reason enough to purchase a waterfront property, but there are also the added advantages of tranquillity, privacy and an abundance of wildlife to observe. What’s more, these locations also tend to have cleaner air, as well as a host of psychological benefits , including reduced stress, anxiety and depression.

1. Bolsena (Italy)

Italy is home to some of the world’s most beautiful villages, so it is little surprise to see the wonderful lake town of Bolsena in first place.

With a score of 88.98, it is easy to see why it stands on top of the podium. With over 90% greenspace, this stunning lakeside settlement is the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Located about 100km north of Rome, this majestic town is situated on the shores of Lake Bolsena, the largest volcanic lake in Europe. This would explain why lake temperatures are the highest here of all the towns in our study.

With almost 239 hours of sunshine per month and surface temperatures of over 27°C, this really is a place where you can enjoy the fantastic, Mediterranean climate.

2. Sainte-Croix-du-Verdon (France)

Second in our rankings is the strikingly beautiful French town of Sainte-Croix-du-Verdon, with a score of 83.26.

Nestled amongst the hillsides and overlooking the vast lake of St Croix, this haven for nature boasts an impressive 98% greenspace. With over 250 hours of sunshine per month and surface temperatures of 25°C, this is the perfect location to fully relax and enjoy the weather.

What’s more, this lake town boasts a staggering 580 restaurants per 1,000 inhabitants, so there is little risk of not being able to find somewhere to eat either.

3. Limone Sul Garda (Italy)

With a score of 80.82, and completing the top three, is Limone sul Garda. Despite being a popular tourist location on the shores of Lake Garda, Limone still retains the soul and feeling of a small village.

Situated in the mountains, its development has been restricted and helps to account for its impressive 91% greenspace. Furthermore, temperatures here are moderately warm at 21.4°C, which is ideal for those interested in more comfortable climatic conditions.

Limone is one of the few lakeside towns in our study where the lake temperature is warmer than the surface temperature. In this case, by almost 1°C, making it the perfect location for swimming and partaking in water sports.

4. Castiglione del Lago (Italy)

Castiglione del Lago continues the Italian theme in our study of Europe’s best lake towns.

In fourth position, and with a score of 75.94, this delightful village is unlike those in the top three. Located on a rocky outcrop overlooking Lake Trasimeno, Castiglione del Lago boasts a charming town centre circled by medieval walls. Despite this, almost two-thirds of the town is still greenspace, thus retaining the feel of a semi-natural environment.

Temperatures here are the hottest of all the lake towns in our study, regularly reaching around 28.4°C. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for a dip and swim, at just over 24°C. With more than 225 hours of sunshine a month, this historic retreat is a gem to behold.

5. Mörbisch am See (Austria)

In fifth place, with a score of 75.92, is the picturesque lake town of Mörbisch am See in the east of Austria. Situated near the 37 square mile Neusiedler See - Seewinkel National Park, just over two-thirds of the land is dedicated greenspace in this spot.

With the lowest amount of sunshine hours in our top five, the climate is cooler than its Mediterranean counterparts in the top four. However, in this lake town, you can still expect respectable temperatures average of around 25°C on land and 21.7°C in the water.

You will not be spoilt for choice for places to eat here, either, with 63 restaurants for every 1,000 inhabitants.

Other notable examples

Coming in seventh, Morcote, overlooking Lake Lugano, is the only lake town from Switzerland in our top 10. With an impressive 614 restaurants per 1,000 inhabitants, this gorgeous locale is not the warmest place to visit in Europe, but offers an almost perfect blend of nature and urbanisation, with 51% greenspace.

Similarly, in ninth position, Keszthely is Hungary’s only representative in the entire study, let alone the top 10. Despite having much less sunlight than competing lake cities, this gorgeous settlement boasts temperatures of over 26°C, as well as the second highest lake temperatures.

If glorious weather is what you are after, you must visit Marignane in France. This delightful commune overlooking Lake Berre receives almost 259 hours of sunlight per month (the highest in our study), as well as temperatures of 28.4°C (the second highest).

If you appreciate nature, and hot weather is not a factor, then it would be well worth paying a trip to Mustvee in Estonia. Situated amongst pine forests and sandy beaches, this rural lake town ranks seventeenth in our study, but is blessed with a staggering 96% greenspace.

The worst European towns and cities for lakeside living