Many UK banks and building societies offer 10 year fixed rate mortgages, but is it a good idea to fix your rate for a whole decade?

Fixing the rate on your mortgage for 10 years offers peace of mind, and allows you to budget well into the future. The payoff is that you’ll lose out if interest rates go down – leaving you stuck on a relatively expensive rate.

However, with the Bank of England base rate on which many mortgage rates are calculated at a record low of 0.1%, 2020 could be a very good year to switch to a fixed rate mortgage.

Interest rates in 2020: nowhere to go but up?

The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced interest rates to record lows in 2020. The base rate has plunged from 0.75% at the beginning of the year to just 0.1% at the time of writing (September 2020). Mortgage lenders have also reduced their rates, giving rise to some of the cheapest fixed rate deals ever.

With the UK now in recession, it’s unlikely interest rates will start going up again any time soon. And there really is very little room for them to fall further at this point. So a fixed rate mortgage that lets you lock into today’s low rates for 2, 5, or 10 years may well seem an attractive option.

However, Covid-19 is a good example of how unexpected events can completely change the interest rate environment. While we can be fairly confident that interest rates will go up again at some point, it’s impossible to predict when and by how much – so you should still think carefully before fixing your mortgage rate. Find out more with our guide on when to fix your mortgage rate.

What are the advantages of a 10 year fixed rate mortgage?

The most obvious advantage is that your mortgage costs are fixed for the long term: your rate and your monthly repayments will stay the same for 10 years.

This means you know your repayments will not become unaffordable due to interest rate hikes. It also means you can accurately predict your living expenses for the next 10 years, making it easier to manage your finances.

If interest rates rise during the 10 year term of your mortgage, you will probably also save money by not being on a variable rate. You may even find yourself on one of the cheapest mortgage rates available. By signing up to a long-term deal, you can also avoid having pay to arrange a new deal in a few years’ time.