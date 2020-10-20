Help your kids on the property ladder: A guide to guarantor mortgages

With the average UK home now costing just over £250,000, and many lenders pulling their 90% mortgage deals, a typical first time buyer will need a deposit of around £50,000 to get a foot on the housing ladder. That’s why guarantor mortgages can offer an alternative option towards home ownership.

A guarantor mortgage is a mortgage for someone who does not meet the lending criteria on their own, but who a lender is happy to make a loan to on condition that a third-party acts as a guarantor. If the borrower runs into problems, the lender can ask the guarantor to make up any shortfall in repayments.

The guarantor’s own home is at risk if the new borrower falls into arrears.

What is a guarantor?

Although it is the named borrower who owns the property, the guarantor gives a legal guarantee that they will step in and make repayments if the borrower falls behind.

Usually, the guarantor’s own home is used as collateral, and can be repossessed in extreme cases. But sometimes the lender is happy to sit on a cash deposit from the guarantor that is paid back (usually with interest) once the borrower has made a set amount of repayments. If there is a default in the meantime, the lender can use the cash deposit to make up any shortfall.

If no repayments are missed, nothing will be required of the guarantor. It’s only if things go wrong that the lender will expect both the borrower and the guarantor to put things right.

Who can a mortgage with a guarantor help?

Guarantor mortgages normally appeal to borrowers who have small or no deposits, who are on a low income and/or who have a poor or non-existent credit record.

Lenders will still carry out affordability checks on the borrower and they shouldn’t agree to a mortgage if they think the borrower will struggle. But if the lender has a few doubts about the borrower’s long-term ability or simply doesn’t have quite enough information to be 100% confident about granting the loan, having a guarantor on board can be the clincher.

A guarantor will also be credit checked to ensure that they are a responsible borrower in the event that they have to make repayments on the borrower’s behalf.

Who can be a guarantor?

Banks and building societies usually expect a guarantor to be a close member of the borrower’s family. Typically, borrowers take out parental guarantee mortgages although not strictly limited to parents.

All guarantors must be homeowners in their own right. Some lenders expect them to have paid off their own mortgages in full, although other lenders are less strict about this.

How much does a guarantor need to earn?

There’s no set amount a guarantor needs to earn. The lender will carry out a credit check on the guarantor and take their income into account, but usually the lending decision is taken based on the borrower’s and the guarantor’s combined means.

It’s the fact that the guarantor is putting up collateral (their own home or a cash lump sum) that is most important for the lender. For this reason, retirees who own their home outright can often act as guarantors.