Asking prices rose 2.1% to hit a new record high of £327,797 for properties coming onto the market with Rightmove in April, the online estate agent has said.

But that wasn’t enough to put people off buying, with the number of sales agreed up by 55% on the same period two years ago.

The website saw the average number of days to sell a home fall to its lowest ever level, while the number of houses selling inside a week of being listed was at an all time high.

In the first two weeks of April the average time to sell a home dropped to just 45 days, while almost one property in four (23%) with a sale agreed in March had been on the market for less than a week.

Rightmove director of property data Tim Bannister said: “The property market has remained fully open, and is fully active to such an extent that frenzied buyer activity has helped to push the average price of property coming to market to an all-time high.

“The stars have aligned for this spring price surge, with buyers’ new space requirements being part of the constellation alongside cheap mortgages, stamp duty holiday extensions in England and Wales, government support for 95% mortgages and a shortage of suitable property to buy.”

He added: “If you’re looking to buy in the current frenetic market then you need to be on your toes and ready to move more quickly than ever before.”

What’s selling fastest of all

Rightmove said two- and three-bedroom semi-detached houses were the fastest sellers - with 30% sold in less than a week.

People are also looking to move out of the city.

Richard Freshwater, director at Cheffins estate agent in south east England, said: “Demand is huge, created by a perfect storm of low interest rates, the stamp duty holiday and changes in people’s working patterns.”

The firm, which has branches in Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire as well as London is also seeing a move to leave the capital for more space further out.

“The dreary five day a week commute for many is now over, and this has led to areas outside of London becoming some of the most in demand,” Freshwater said.

As well as demand for bigger homes, there was also high interest in smaller ones.

“The amazing thing as well is that this level of interest is throughout the market at all price levels, with demand for large country homes at the same rate as the more affordable, smaller city-based options,” Freshwater said.

