Blackburn with Darwen in the North West of England is a region of the UK that has seen some very minor statistical decline for quality of life since 2013, dropping down just one place on our table from 114 in 2013 to a position of 115 in 2015 – meaning it remains in the bottom part of our league table of the best and worst places to live in the UK.

These are some of the official statistics for Blackburn with Darwen that were used in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015:

Employment

The employment rates in Blackburn with Darwen are poor, with 64% of the population in employment, although there a higher than average 48% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

The North West has generally low employment stats, with the worst employment in our data being in Liverpool, where only 59% of people are employed at all.

Income

Incomes are fairly close to national averages for the people of Blackburn with Darwen, with the 2015 average gross weekly income per person at £467.30.

House Prices

Houses are cheaper than average even for the North West in Blackburn with Darwen, though not the very cheapest in the UK, with the average house price for 2015 at £101,997.50.

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy from birth in Blackburn with Darwen is less than overall averages for England, at 81 for women and 77 for men. The North West region on the whole has slightly lower life expectancy than the rest of England in most of its statistical regions.

Living Costs

The cost of living in Blackburn with Darwen is below average for the UK with a weekly food shop for a Blackburn with Darwen household costing £53 – lower than in many other regions but not the lowest in the UK.

Other Important Factors

Blackburn with Darwen scores fairly well for communication technology – it has mediocre average broadband speeds of 21.3Mbps, but does well for mobile phone coverage with 99% of the area the statistical region includes getting a mobile phone signal.

While Blackburn with Darwen benefits from fairly good technology infrastructure and low house prices, it suffers from poor employment and low life expectancy as well as other factors, and this is why it has remained in the bottom third of Uswitch's league table for 2015.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .

