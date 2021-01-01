When you are looking to move, it can be a challenge to try and find somewhere that offers the quality of life you are hoping to find. Choosing a place to relocate to within the UK can also be difficult because there is so much variety in what life is like in different parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Fortunately, there is a lot of statistical information gathered by the Office of National Statistics and other sources that can give some insight into quality of life in different parts of the UK, and Uswitch has used a wide range of stats to put together Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a helpful and interesting 'league table' of all of the 138 statistical regions in the UK ordered by overall quality of life according to the stats.

The latest version of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index uses data gathered in 2015, however we also conducted this study in 2013, so we are now able to compare the league tables from the two analyses to see how places have changed in the past two years. If you are considering moving, or just want to know how the place you live in stacks up against the rest of the UK, it can be a useful piece of research!

Bournemouth and Poole in Dorset are a statistical region of their own (the rest of the county covered by the Dorset CC statistical region), and are one of the regions that has improved since 2013, climbing the table from 80th place into 46th place, putting them in the top half. Here are some statistics for Bournemouth and Poole:

Employment

Bournemouth and Poole has a good employment rate at 73%. 44% of people in this region are in full time employment working from 35-45 hours per week.

Income

Incomes in Bournemouth and Poole are on the high end of average with the average individual in 2015 gaining a gross weekly income of £490.70. Disposable income is also on the high side of average with the average household having £17,563 to spend for the year.

House Prices

House prices are higher than average for the UK with the average home costing £220,250, though this statistical region does include the famous 'Sandbanks' area of Poole, which is known for having some of the most expensive property in the world! Why not use our free mortgage calculator that helps you determine how much you could afford to borrow.

Home values in Bournemouth

Life Expectancy

In Bournemouth and Poole, life expectancy is in line with UK averages. Men are expected to live to 80 and women to 84.

Living Costs

Food costs are fairly high in Bournemouth and Poole with the average weekly grocery shop in 2015 costing £60. Car insurance is also fairly expensive at just a few pence under £500, and home insurance is also above average at £286. Try our cheaper car insurance

Other Important Factors

Bournemouth and Poole scores very well for people who care about having good communication technology, with 99% mobile phone coverage and high broadband speeds averaging 29.7Mbps.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Bournemouth and Poole has its pros and cons, like most of the places on our table, but has made a big jump up the list of best places to live in the UK since 2013.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .