 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Southerndown Cliffs Bridgend

Bridgend & Neath Port Talbot are the 114th best places to live in the UK 2015

Print this page

There are so many differences among the places you could live in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that it can be very hard to know what to expect in different regions when you are looking to move.

Luckily, Uswitch can help, with Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – an insightful ranking of the UK's 138 statistical regions based on an index of general quality of life, which we have derived from a wide range of recent, official data relating to different aspects of quality of life and standard of living.

Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot in the West Wales and the Valleys region of Wales is one of the regions in our study that performed less well using 2015 data than it did the last time we did Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index back in 2013 – going down 18 places in our rankings from 96 to 114.

Here are some of the officially sourced stats that were used for this region of Wales in Uswitch's 2015 Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index:

Employment

Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot has fairly poor overall employment rates, with 69% of people living in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot in 2015 having a job.

47% of the population of Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot were working normal full time hours of 35-45 hours a week, though, which is above average and a more important stat if you are concerned with finding a full time job. 23% on top of that were working 45 plus hours per week in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot, which is considered a sign of poor work life balance and therefore lesser quality of life.

Income

Incomes are significantly above average in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot with the gross weekly income of the average person in this part of Wales in 2015 at £511.70.

House Prices

The price of buying a house in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot is low at £116k. Rent is higher than house prices might suggest though, at £76 per week.

Home values in Bridgend
Powered by Zoopla.co.uk
Bridgend house prices
Get this widget

Home values in Neath Port Talbot
Powered by Zoopla.co.uk
Neath Port Talbot house prices
Get this widget

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy from birth in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot is below overall averages and among the lowest on our table, at 81 for women and 77 for men.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Food costs are average for the UK in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot with the average household weekly grocery shop in 2015 costing £55.

Other Important Factors

Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot does not have very good mobile phone coverage with just 82% of the region able to get signal. The average 2015 broadband speeds in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot are mediocre as well, at 20.35Mbps.

Like anywhere, Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot has its pros and cons. With decent incomes and low house prices, it is let down by unimpressive technological infrastructure, very low life expectancies, and below average overall employment.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Compare energy

Compare broadband

Compare credit cards

Compare mortgages

Compare car insurance

Compare mobiles

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .