Brighton and Hove is the 109th best place to live in the UK 2015

To help you find the best quality of life in the UK when you are looking to move, Uswitch regularly perform a detailed statistical analysis of the factors that most impact quality of life for all of the 138 statistical regions of the United Kingdom.

We call this Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, and the latest version uses data from 2015. We have compared the results with our league table of the best places to live from our 2013 version of the study, to show how quality of life has changed in every region in the last two years.

The Brighton and Hove statistical region is an area whose stats have changed reasonably significantly since 2013 – moving down 35 places to be exact, going from being the 74th best place to live for quality of life to the 109th in our 2015 study – not one of the biggest drops on our new table but still a substantial decline in quality of life in statistical terms.

Here are some of the Brighton and Hove region's statistics:

Employment

The employment rates in Brighton and Hove are fairly good, though not exceptional for the South East with 74% of the population in employment and 40% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

A further 24% work what are considered too many hours for a good work life balance at 45 or more per week. This is about average for the UK but low for the South East of England.

Income

Incomes are very good in Brighton and Hove compared to the UK as a whole, but not especially high for the South East of England which is on the whole the part of the UK with the best incomes. The gross weekly income in 2015 for an average person in Brighton and Hove was £500.90.

House Prices

The price of buying a house in Brighton and Hove is high even by overall South East of England standards, at £276k. Rent is higher than average too at £81 per week.

Life Expectancy

Average life expectancy in Brighton and Hove is similar to overall averages for England and the UK as a whole at 79 for men and 83 for women.

Living Costs

The cost of living in Brighton and Hove is above average by overall UK standards, and even higher than places assumed to be expensive like Inner London – West and Surrey.

A weekly grocery shop for a Brighton and Hove household in 2015 cost £63. This is among the highest in the UK and matches other unusually expensive coastal places like Portsmouth and Southampton.

Other Important Factors

Technology in Brighton and Hove is as good as you might expect for a city in the South East of England, with average broadband speeds of a very high 33.3Mbps, and mobile phone coverage for 99% of the region.

Due to some negatives like high cost of living and rent compared even to the rest of the South East and London, Brighton and Hove is in the bottom portion of our table for UK quality of life.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .