There is so much diversity in the United Kingdom that even within a given geographical area of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, there can be vast differences in quality of life between different cities and regions.

While this certainly makes the UK interesting, it also makes it hard to know, when you are looking to move, where your best choice will be for general quality of life.

In order to make things clearer, both for people who are seeking out a place to relocate to, and people in the UK who are simply curious about how where they live compares to the rest of the nation, Uswitch have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

With Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, we have done a detailed statistical analysis of data from official sources like the Office of National Statistics, across all of the UK's 138 NUTS 3 statistical regions.

The data we have used covers all different aspects of quality of life, from things like employment and incomes through to general cost of living, and other non-economic factors that can impact general quality of life like the availability of mobile phone signal and fast broadband speeds.

East Merseyside in the North West of England is one of the regions in our study that performed worse using 2015 data than it did the last time we did Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013 – dropping 20 places in our rankings from 71st to 91st.

Here are some of the stats that were used for this region of the UK:

Employment

The statistical region of East Merseyside has fairly poor statistics for employment overall, with only 67% of the people who live in the region working in 2015.

48% of the people in East Merseyside work standard full time hours of 30-35 a week. A lower than average 21% of people work more than 45 hours per week. Working more than 45 hours is seen as a negative for quality of life so this is a positive for East Merseyside.

Income

Incomes in the East Merseyside region are fairly high by overall UK standards, with the average person gaining a gross weekly income of £494.83. Disposable income is low, however, with the average household in 2015 having access to £14,648 per year in East Merseyside.

House Prices

House prices in East Merseyside are low for the UK as a whole, and also low by North West of England standards. The cost of the average house in 2015 was £118,990.83.

Home values in Merseyside

Life Expectancy

In East Merseyside, life expectancy from birth is below UK averages, and among the lowest in our study at 77 for men and 81 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

The cost of living in East Merseyside is below average for the UK with a weekly grocery shop for an East Merseyside household costing £53.

Other Important Factors

East Merseyside has excellent mobile phone network coverage at 99%. Its broadband speeds are good, but not stellar at 26.5Mbps on average in 2015.

See how your broadband speeds stack up against your neighbours by trying out our broadband speed test.

East Merseyside has a few positives like cheap houses and low cost of living, but due to things like its poor employment statistics it still lands in the bottom half of our table of the best places to live in the UK.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .