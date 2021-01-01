When considering quality of life and general satisfaction, you will discover considerable diversity inside the regions that make up England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This can make it hard to know where the best places to live are if you are looking to move within the United Kingdom, without doing some detailed research.

To help with that, Uswitch have created an index of the best to worst statistical regions in the UK for quality of life.

We prepared Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index using recent, officially sourced data for everything from incomes and house prices to local broadband speeds, mobile phone signal coverage and classroom sizes – all things that can have an impact on overall quality of life in an area.

As well as making this new table of the best places to live using 2015 data, we also ran comparisons between these results and the rankings from a similar study we did in 2013 – allowing us to show which places had improved, and which had been in decline for general quality of life in that two year period.

The East Riding of Yorkshire statistical region is an area whose stats have changed a lot since 2013 – moving down 73 places to be exact, dropping from being the 16th best place to live for quality of life to the 89th in our 2015 study – one of the biggest drops on our table.

Here are some of the East Riding of Yorkshire's statistics:

Employment

The East Riding of Yorkshire has high overall employment, with 77% of its residents employed, but only 39% employed full time and working normal hours (between 35 and 45 per week).

A further 27% of people in the East Riding of Yorkshire work over 45 hours a week, which is considered to indicate a poor work life balance. This is higher than average.

Income

Incomes are quite low in the East Riding of Yorkshire, with £458.80 as the average gross weekly income of people living here.

House Prices

House prices in the East Riding of Yorkshire are low for the UK, though could be considered moderate for the Yorkshire and the Humber region (the higher tier statistical region that the East Riding of Yorkshire sits under) at an average of £149,995 in 2015.

Home values in East Riding of Yorkshire

Life Expectancy

The East Riding of Yorkshire has higher than average life expectancy from birth for men, at 80. It is fairly average for women at 83.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

The cost of feeding your family in the East Riding of Yorkshire is fairly low at £50 per week for food and non alcoholic drinks. Car insurance is more costly than UK averages though, at £509.60.

Other Important Factors

The East Riding of Yorkshire scores very badly for communication technology – it has extremely low average broadband speeds of just 14.2Mbps, and just 69% mobile phone coverage.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

The East Riding of Yorkshire has fallen down the table dramatically since 2013, and the poor technology stats may well have impacted this as internet and smartphone use becomes a bigger and bigger factor in our overall quality of life.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .