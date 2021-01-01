There is a lot of diversity in the UK when it comes to what life is like in different regions of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you are looking for the right place to move to, it can actually be quite challenging to get a good understanding of where you have the best chance of a comfortable life, because although there is plenty of information available in terms of official stats, it can be hard to make a comparison that takes all of the things that matter to you into account.

This is why we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index. This is a league table of the 138 regions the UK is divided into, for statistics purposes, ranked based on a detailed analysis that included data on all different aspects of life to give a measure of general quality of life in each place.

The latest version of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is based on 2015 data, however we originally did this study in 2013, so with our updated league table you can also see where areas have improved or declined in the last two years in terms of their quality of life statistics.

Flintshire and Wrexham in East Wales is an NUTS 3 statistical region of the UK, and one that has improved significantly on our index since 2013, shooting up the Uswitch table from 112th to 52nd. That is a movement of 60 places in the right direction, and places Flintshire and Wrexham in our top half.

Employment

Flintshire and Wrexham has reasonable employment rates, with 71% of its inhabitants employed, and 46% employed full time.

Income

Incomes are moderate in this region, with the gross weekly income for 2015 at £483.35 per person. Disposable income is also moderate at £16,112 per household for the year.

House Prices

Flintshire and Wrexham has fairly low house prices when compared to the UK as a whole, with the average house sale in 2015 amounting to £138,500. Rent, however, is fairly high at £74 per person, per week.

Home values in Flintshire

Home values in Wrexham

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy statistics in Flintshire and Wrexham are in line with UK average figures, with men expected to live to 79 and women to 83.

Living Costs

Living costs are below average in the Flintshire and Wrexham statistical region with the average weekly grocery shop coming to £55 for a household. Petrol prices are also below national averages at 116p. Car insurance and home insurance premiums are about average for the UK at £478.40 and £260 respectively.

Other Important Factors

One area that lets Flintshire and Wrexham down in the stats is the convenience of communicating there. It has only 87% mobile phone coverage, and low broadband speeds of only 12.7Mbps.

Flintshire and Wrexham has its pros and cons but has moved up the table significantly since our 2013 study, and is now in the top half of our best places to live in the UK league table!

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .