Winning place for families to live: Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire has one of the highest employment rates in the UK with 81% of those aged 16-64 employed, as well as some of the country’s best exam results (64% achieved 5+ A*-C grades including English and mathematics at GCSE or equivalent).

Local residents earn a healthy average gross income of £33,435, crime is low and fixed network broadband download speeds are faster than in most other areas of the UK