Hertfordshire has one of the highest employment rates in the UK with 81% of those aged 16-64 employed, as well as some of the country’s best exam results (64% achieved 5+ A*-C grades including English and mathematics at GCSE or equivalent).
Local residents earn a healthy average gross income of £33,435, crime is low and fixed network broadband download speeds are faster than in most other areas of the UK
Comes top for exam results with 70% of pupils achieving 5+ A*-C grades including English and mathematics at GCSE or equivalent
Parents pay the most for childcare at an average £5.90 an hour
Have the fewest state-funded primary schools per 1,000 residents (1 primary school per 6673 people)
Has the fastest fixed line download speeds in the country at 43Mbs
The top four factors parents believe would enhance their family’s quality of life:
More disposable income
Cheaper costs of living
Cheaper bills
Better weather
52% of parents often worry about money and how to support their families
45% of parents worry about paying the bills
The following areas rank top for key factors relating to family health:
Sunshine
Hours of sleep
GPs per person
Clean air
It is vital that positive changes are made to help give all families fair opportunities no matter where they live – whether it is access to a good education, childcare, housing, GP’s and jobs. Quality of life should not be a postcode lottery.
In the meantime households can take an honest look at their budgets to see if there are any savings they can make to improve their own standard of living. Even simple steps such as switching energy or your broadband provider could put hundreds of pounds back into the household kitty.
