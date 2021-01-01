The UK has a hugely diverse range of places, and if you are trying to choose where to relocate to, it is important to find somewhere that can offer you the quality of life you are looking for.

Luckily, lots of statistics are gathered UK wide covering all kinds of things, from the cost of different things in different places through to how much people earn and what percentage of people are employed. Looking at this kind of information can give you a much better idea of what the quality of life is in a region, but Uswitch has gone a step further and cross analysed a wide range of data to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

For Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, we have looked at all kinds of aspects of life and the stats relating to them for all of the statistical regions in the UK – that is the 138 NUTS 3 regions. We have used our analysis to create a league table of the best places to live in the UK, which gives a good picture of how different regions perform for quality of life.

The last time we did this study was in 2013, so you can also see where a place has moved up or down in the table for our new analysis using data from 2015.

Gwynedd in West Wales is a place that has vastly improved its stats since 2013, moving up a massive 81 places on our table from 126th to 45th place – now putting it in the top 1/3rd of the UK. Here are some of the stats for Gwynedd:

Employment

Gwynedd has lower employment than average across the UK at 69%. This is still a good deal higher than the lowest employment in the country, which is found in Liverpool, which has only 59% of people in employment, however it can also be compared to Buckinghamshire, which is one place above Gwynedd on our table and has 79% employment, and Bournemouth and Poole which is one place below Gwynedd and has 73% employment.

Income

Gwynedd has a very low income compared to most of the UK, with the average gross weekly income in 2015 at £421.90 per person.

House Prices

House prices are reasonably low in Gwynedd compared to much of the UK, with the average house in 2015 costing £135,875.

Home values in Gwynedd

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy in Gwynedd is in line with UK averages at 80 for men and 84 for women.

Living Costs

The cost of the weekly grocery shop in Gwynedd in 2015 was £55 for the average household, which is fairly low in terms of UK stats. Most other expenses we analysed like car and home insurance, petrol and fuel bills were in line with UK averages.

Other Important Factors

Gwynedd performs badly for technology, with low average broadband speeds of 14.6Mbps and only 51% mobile phone signal coverage. Check how fast your broadband is with our broadband speed testing tool.

Gwynedd has moved up the table a lot since 2013 however as these stats show, it still suffers from low incomes and poor technology.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .