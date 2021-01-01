 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Boats on beach at low tide in Emsworth. Hampshire. United Kingdom

Hampshire is the 18th best place to live in the UK

If you are looking to move, or simply want to know how the place you live in compares to other parts of the United Kingdom, then you may well be interested in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

We have performed a statistical analysis of lots of different data pertaining to everything from income and employment rates to car insurance and mobile phone network availability to rank all 138 UK NUTS 1 statistical regions from best to worst for overall quality of life.

We performed this study last in 2013, so with our new analysis of 2015 data we are now also able to see whether each area has improved or declined over the two years in between.

Hampshire just made it into the top 20, slipping down from 13th in 2013 to 18th in 2015, however that still makes it one of the best places to live in the UK according to our data.

Here are some of the statistics for the Hampshire CC region:

Employment

A subject nearly all people think is fundamental to making somewhere desirable is how easy jobs are to come by. Hampshire has exceptionally high employment – among the highest in our top 20, at 80%. However, 29% of people work over 45 hours per week, something which can be seen to indicate a poor work life balance.

Income

The average gross weekly income for a person living in Hampshire is £536.58, which is quite high. People living in Hampshire also enjoy a decent amount of disposable income at just under £20k per household, per year.

House Prices

House prices may seem high at, on average, £251,445 in 2015, however when compared to other regions in the South East like Surrey, they are actually far lower, meaning this could be a good place to buy if you want to be in the South East. Rent is around £80 per week, which is again, not bad for a region in the South East.

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy for men is 81, and for women 84, which is above average.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Hampshire is not a cheap place to live, as you would expect from the high employment and good incomes. The average weekly food bill for a Hampshire household in 2015 was £63 – similar to Surrey and lower than the Outer London – South region, which also both made it into the top 20.

Other Important Factors

For many of us, quality of life is also about being able to live conveniently and communicate easily, so we factored that into the study. Hampshire does have some rural areas, which probably explains why mobile phone network coverage is only 93% - though this is still high. Broadband speeds average a fairly good 25.5Mbps

How does your broadband speeds compare to the national average? Test them with our broadand speed checker.

For overall satisfaction and quality of life, you will find plenty of variation across the United Kingdom, but Hampshire has shown itself to be at the top end of the scale for lifestyle in 2015's Uswitch report.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .