If you are looking to move, or simply want to know how the place you live in compares to other parts of the United Kingdom, then you may well be interested in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

We have performed a statistical analysis of lots of different data pertaining to everything from income and employment rates to car insurance and mobile phone network availability to rank all 138 UK NUTS 1 statistical regions from best to worst for overall quality of life.

We performed this study last in 2013, so with our new analysis of 2015 data we are now also able to see whether each area has improved or declined over the two years in between.

Hampshire just made it into the top 20, slipping down from 13th in 2013 to 18th in 2015, however that still makes it one of the best places to live in the UK according to our data.

Here are some of the statistics for the Hampshire CC region:

Employment

A subject nearly all people think is fundamental to making somewhere desirable is how easy jobs are to come by. Hampshire has exceptionally high employment – among the highest in our top 20, at 80%. However, 29% of people work over 45 hours per week, something which can be seen to indicate a poor work life balance.

Income

The average gross weekly income for a person living in Hampshire is £536.58, which is quite high. People living in Hampshire also enjoy a decent amount of disposable income at just under £20k per household, per year.

House Prices

House prices may seem high at, on average, £251,445 in 2015, however when compared to other regions in the South East like Surrey, they are actually far lower, meaning this could be a good place to buy if you want to be in the South East. Rent is around £80 per week, which is again, not bad for a region in the South East.

Home values in Hampshire

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy for men is 81, and for women 84, which is above average.

Living Costs

Hampshire is not a cheap place to live, as you would expect from the high employment and good incomes. The average weekly food bill for a Hampshire household in 2015 was £63 – similar to Surrey and lower than the Outer London – South region, which also both made it into the top 20.

Other Important Factors

For many of us, quality of life is also about being able to live conveniently and communicate easily, so we factored that into the study. Hampshire does have some rural areas, which probably explains why mobile phone network coverage is only 93% - though this is still high. Broadband speeds average a fairly good 25.5Mbps

For overall satisfaction and quality of life, you will find plenty of variation across the United Kingdom, but Hampshire has shown itself to be at the top end of the scale for lifestyle in 2015's Uswitch report.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .