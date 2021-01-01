In respect of the quality of life you can expect, there is always a good deal of variation all around England, Wales, Scotland and NI.

This is something we have studied to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a listing based on a wide range of 2015 data that ranks all of the UK's 138 statistical regions in order of quality of life.

Inner London – East is a statistical region of the UK that has improved a lot since the last time we did Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013.

It has moved up our table by an impressive 15 places, going from 99th to 84th. This movement is not enough to take it out of our bottom half, however it does rank four places above its nearest rival, Inner London – West.

Here are some of the statistics Uswitch used for Inner London – East in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015:

Employment

Inner London – East has surprisingly average employment rates, at just 70%. It also has very bad statistics for people who are 'overworking', with a high 30% regularly working more than 45 hours per week. This is not as high as Inner London – West which has 41% of people overworking, but it is well above most of the UK.

Income

Incomes are a long way above average here, with the gross weekly income of an individual in 2015 at £653.43. Disposable income is also very high, though not as high as you might expect from that weekly income, at £19,841 per year for a whole household.

House Prices

House prices in Inner London – East in 2015 were, unsurprisingly, higher than average, at £394,093.75. Weekly rental per person was at an average of £100 – among the highest in the UK (though still below Inner London – West where it is £110).

Life Expectancy

Life expectancies in Inner London – East are pretty much in line with averages for England, though lower than a lot of the places on Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index. Men have a life expectancy of 79 here, and women 83.

Living Costs

Food is expensive, as you might expect, with the average weekly grocery shop for an Inner London – East household costing £60, however other things are less expensive than you might expect in the London area. Premiums for car insurance cost around £483.60 in 2015, and petrol prices are fairly normal for the UK at 117p.

Other Important Factors

Inner London – East scores strangely poorly on technology, with only 91% of this part of the city able to receive mobile phone signal, and high but not exceptional broadband speeds of 27.1Mbps.

Inner London – East definitely has pros and cons, with great incomes but also, high house prices and a high cost of living.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

