The Isle of Anglesey NUTS 3 statistical region, which technically counts as part of the West Wales and The Valleys higher tier region, has improved since 2013 on our index, rising up the table from 88th place to 82nd. This is only a movement of 6 places however is an encouraging sign that this region's quality of life of improving.

Here are some of the statistics for the Isle of Anglesey:

Employment

In the Isle of Anglesey region, there is a solid, 72% rate of employment. This is actually low compared to other islands in our study which tend to have high employment comparative to their low populations, however is in line with UK average figures.

Income

Incomes in Isle of Anglesey are above average, with the average resident receiving a gross weekly income of £489 in 2015.

House Prices

House prices are fairly low, though not among the very lowest in the UK, with the average house in the Isle of Anglesey statistical region selling in 2015 for £150k.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy doesn't differ hugely across the UK and the Isle of Anglesey's life expectancy is the same as many other UK regions at 79 for men and 83 for women.

Living Costs

The weekly household food expenditure in the Isle of Anglesey is about average at £55 per week, and petrol is also close to national averages though slightly on the high side at 118p. Car insurance premiums are slightly above average at £478.40, and home insurance too at £260

Other Important Factors

One area where the Isle of Anglesey scored very poorly was technology – though this is typical on the UK's smaller islands. Only 52% of the region has mobile phone coverage, and broadband speeds are well below average at 12.3Mbps.

As with anywhere else in the UK there are pros and cons to living in the Isle of Anglesey region, however due to some significantly below average statistics in some areas like technology, it falls in the bottom half of our table.

