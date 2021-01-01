Looking at the statistics for different factors that are important to you can be a good way to find the right place when you are looking to relocate within the UK, or move to the UK from elsewhere.

Of course, different people value different things when it comes to quality of life, so it can also be good to have an overall view that takes into account statistics relating to all different kinds of things and can give you a good impression of what a given place has to offer.

That's what we have aimed to do with Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, which is a detailed data analysis that has used information about all different aspects of life for all 138 UK NUTS 3 regions to create a way of ranking these regions from best to worst for overall quality of life.

We have done this analysis before, back in 2013, so we are also able to compare where each region sits on our table using the latest data from 2015 with the 2013 analysis to see how places have changed.

The Leicestershire CC and Rutland NUTS 3 statistical region has improved since 2013 on our index, rising up the table from 40th place to 34th.

Here are some of the statistics for Leicestershire CC and Rutland:

Employment

Leicestershire CC and Rutland has a good overall employment rate, with 77% of people in work. However, a fairly high 28% of people who live here regularly do over 45 hours per week, which is seen as a sign of a bad work life balance, and therefore not an indicator of good quality of life.

Income

Incomes are about average here, with the gross weekly income of the average person in Leicestershire CC and Rutland in 2015 at about £471.

House Prices

House prices in Leicestershire CC and Rutland in 2015 were, on average, £179,638.19. Weekly rental per person was at an average of £71.

Home values in Leicestershire

Home values in Rutland

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is good here, with men expected to live to 80 and women to 84. This is an area where Leicestershire CC and Rutland scored highly, however it is not a major quality of life indicator given that a lot of people live in multiple different places during their lifetime.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Food costs are about average for the UK in Leicestershire CC and Rutland, with the average household spending £55 a week on food. Petrol costs are slightly high averaging 118p. Dual fuel bills are slightly below average at £1,216. In general, this regions stats are fairly in line with the averages for general living costs.

Other Important Factors

Due to the fact that it has some rural parts, mobile phone coverage in this region is well below average at just 69%. The broadband speeds you can expect are also below the national average at 21.8Mbps, though this is still not especially slow.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Leicestershire CC and Rutland is in the top third of the UK for quality of life, with most stats around the averages and high employment.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .