To help identify the best places to live in the UK right now, we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015.

This is a league table of the UK's 138 statistical regions ordered by an index of general quality of life derived from a data analysis of a wide range of official statistics.

We've also compared the positions on our new 2015 league table to those from 2013, so as well as showing where the best places currently are, we can see how places have improved or declined for overall quality of life.

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute in the Highlands and Islands region of Scotland is one of the NUTS 3 statistical regions of the UK that has gained places since our 2013 study.

It has risen 29 places to go from 136 to 107 on our list. While this is still a poor placement out of 138, it shows some improvement in quality of life in this area

Here are some of the statistics for Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute:

Employment

The employment rates in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute are extremely good, with 80% of the population in employment and 39% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

Income

Incomes in the Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute region are fairly high by overall UK standards, with the average resident gaining a gross weekly income of £493.23. Disposable income is fairly average, however, with the average household in 2015 having access to £16,177 per year in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute.

House Prices

House prices in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute are very low by UK standards overall at an average of £111,202.67. Rent in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute is also low, at £65 per person, per week.

Life Expectancy

In Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute, life expectancy from birth is slightly below UK averages though average for Scotland which has slightly lower life expectancy in general, at 78 for men and 82 for women.

Living Costs

The cost of food is in line with overall averages for the whole of the UK at £55 for a weekly household grocery shop. Petrol is also averagely priced in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute at 117p.

Other Important Factors

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute endures just 32% mobile phone signal, and average broadband speeds are a very poor 7.1Mbps, which is among the lowest, though this may be to be expected in a fairly rural region.

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute has a few positives like relatively cheap houses and high employment, but due to things like its very poor technology infrastructure and low life expectancy it still lands in the bottom half of our table of Uswitch's best places to live in the UK for 2015.

