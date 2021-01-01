 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
To help identify the best places to live in the UK right now, we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015.

This is a league table of the UK's 138 statistical regions ordered by an index of general quality of life derived from a data analysis of a wide range of official statistics.

We've also compared the positions on our new 2015 league table to those from 2013, so as well as showing where the best places currently are, we can see how places have improved or declined for overall quality of life.

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute in the Highlands and Islands region of Scotland is one of the NUTS 3 statistical regions of the UK that has gained places since our 2013 study.

It has risen 29 places to go from 136 to 107 on our list. While this is still a poor placement out of 138, it shows some improvement in quality of life in this area

Here are some of the statistics for Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute:

Employment

The employment rates in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute are extremely good, with 80% of the population in employment and 39% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

Income

Incomes in the Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute region are fairly high by overall UK standards, with the average resident gaining a gross weekly income of £493.23. Disposable income is fairly average, however, with the average household in 2015 having access to £16,177 per year in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute.

House Prices

House prices in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute are very low by UK standards overall at an average of £111,202.67. Rent in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute is also low, at £65 per person, per week.

Life Expectancy

In Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute, life expectancy from birth is slightly below UK averages though average for Scotland which has slightly lower life expectancy in general, at 78 for men and 82 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy

Living Costs

The cost of food is in line with overall averages for the whole of the UK at £55 for a weekly household grocery shop. Petrol is also averagely priced in Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute at 117p.

Other Important Factors

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute endures just 32% mobile phone signal, and average broadband speeds are a very poor 7.1Mbps, which is among the lowest, though this may be to be expected in a fairly rural region.

How do your broadband speeds compare to the national average? Test them with our broadband speed checker.

Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae and Argyll & Bute has a few positives like relatively cheap houses and high employment, but due to things like its very poor technology infrastructure and low life expectancy it still lands in the bottom half of our table of Uswitch's best places to live in the UK for 2015.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .