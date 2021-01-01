Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is a study that aims to reveal where the best places to live are in the UK, based on an index of quality of life we get by analysing a wide range of different statistics.

North and North East Lincolnshire in the Yorkshire and the Humber region of England is a location whose statistics for quality of life have deteriorated a huge amount since the previous Uswitch study was released in 2013.

It has lost 73 places on our table – dropping from number 47 on our list and a decent place in the top half, to a bottom 20 position of 120th of 138 in 2015.

Here are some of the different statistics for North and North East Lincolnshire which we used in our study:

Employment

North and North East Lincolnshire has an employment rate that is reasonably average overall with 71% of its people in work. Full time employment rates for people working 35-45 hours a week, however, are below average at 39%.

There are then an additional 27% of people working what are considered too many hours for good quality of life – over 45 per week. This is one of the highest stats for overworking outside of the South East of England, which scores poorly on the whole for this.

Income

Incomes are on the higher end for the UK in North and North East Lincolnshire, with the average gross weekly income per person at £493.65.

House Prices

House prices are low in the statistical region of North and North East Lincolnshire, though the wider Yorkshire and the Humber region does have low house prices comparatively overall. The average house in North and North East Lincolnshire cost £120,500 in 2015.

Life Expectancy

Average life expectancy in North and North East Lincolnshire is just below the averages for England at 78 for men and 82 for women. Again, this is something of a trend in the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

Living Costs

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks in North and North East Lincolnshire is significantly below the averages for the whole of the UK at £50 for a household's grocery shop each week. Petrol is in line with UK average prices in North and North East Lincolnshire at 117p. Car insurance is on the high side when compared across the UK at £509.60, however.

Other Important Factors

North and North East Lincolnshire performs quite badly when it comes to the communication technology that many people believe is for modern lifestyles. It gets just 87% coverage from mobile phone networks, although its average broadband speeds are considerably better at 28.4Mbps.

Due to some negatives like low life expectancy, poor communication infrastructure and high overworking, North and North East Lincolnshire is in the bottom 20 places on our list for UK quality of life and has fallen down the table a long way since 2013.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .