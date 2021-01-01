Finding the right place to live in the UK can be a challenge, given there is such a lot of difference between the places across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you are looking to move, often the best thing to do is carry out as much online research as you can to find out what to expect from the places you have on your shortlist.

To help people who are trying to decide on a new location, and also to provide some interesting insight into life in the UK in general, we have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

This is an in-depth data analysis for all 138 statistical regions of the United Kingdom, which considers a wide range of official data for things that have an effect on general quality of life, including economic, social and cultural factors.

Using our research we are able to rank the NUTS 3 statistical regions of the UK from best to worst as places to live. We can also draw comparisons between these results, which are based on 2015 data, and results of our previous, similar study in 2013 to see how things have changed.

The North Northamptonshire statistical region is an area whose stats have changed very little since 2013 – moving just one place to be exact, rising from being the 77th best place to live for quality of life to the 76rd in our 2015 study. Here are some of North Northamptonshire's statistics:

Employment

North Northamptonshire has good employment rates, with 78% of the people who live in this region in employment. A higher than average 43% of people are working standard full time hours of 35-45 hours per week, however, and 25% of people work over 45 hours a week – something which is seen as a negative for quality of life as it suggests a poor work life balance.

Income

Incomes are quite low in North Northamptonshire, at £448.50 as the average gross weekly income of people living here.

House Prices

When compared with the UK as a whole, North Northamptonshire has reasonably low house prices – averaging out at £146,811.25 in 2015.

Home values in Northamptonshire

Life Expectancy

North Northamptonshire has a pretty average life expectancy for the UK – for men it is 79 and for women 83.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

The cost of living is about average for the UK in North Northamptonshire with a weekly household grocery shop costing £55. Car insurance is, however, reasonably expensive at £494, though petrol is a pretty average price here at 117p.

Other Important Factors

North Northamptonshire has mediocre mobile phone coverage, with 87% of the region able to get a signal. It also has less than spectacular average broadband speeds, at 23.6Mbps on average in 2015.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

In relation to average quality of life, there is undoubtedly considerable diversity in all parts of the UK. North Northamptonshire, like most places, has positive and negative aspects to its financial situation and quality of life, though is unusual in our study for not moving much between 2013 and 2015.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .