People look for a lot of different things when it comes to quality of life, including how far their money goes, how easy it is to make a good living, and how convenient everyday life is. In order to work out where the best and worst places to live in the UK in 2015 are, Uswitch have conducted a Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index study once again, allowing us to compare not only 138 different UK regions and cities on a range of quality of life data, but also to see which areas have improved or deteriorated since our last analysis in 2013.

The North of Northern Ireland has shown some major decline in terms of the statistics we use, which relate to all kinds of things from house and rent prices and unemployment, to mobile phone signal coverage and broadband speeds. Falling a huge 68 places from its ranking in 2013, the North of Northern Ireland is now the 3rd worst place to live in the UK. Here are some of the reasons why:

Employment

The North of Northern Ireland has some serious unemployment issues at the moment, with only 59% of its people in work. As well as that, 23% of the population of Northern Ireland have to work over 45 hours a week, which is considered above the healthy full time amount.

Income

Income in the region is low, in addition to jobs being hard to come by. This is one of the few areas in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index where the weekly gross income is under £400, at £397.70. Disposable income is also very low by UK wide standards, at £12,910 per household per year.

House Prices

While house prices are low, at an average in 2015 of £84,132.50, rent is not so cheap, with average rentals at £75.68 a week – much higher than most other places in our list of the top 10 worst places to live for 2015.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is at the lower end of the scale for the 138 NUTS 1 statistical regions in the study, at 77 for men and 80 for women.

Living Costs

Despite low incomes, the north of Northern Ireland is quite an expensive place to live. Dual fuel costs are high at £1,850 per year – considerably higher than most places in the study.

Other Important Factors

Some other negative factors affecting the North of Northern Ireland include access to modern services like mobile phone signal. Only 62% of the region has network signal, and also, broadband internet speeds are fairly low at 22.7Mbps. Only remote islands like Eilean Siar have worse stats for communication in the UK.

The high cost of living and low employment are the main reasons why the North of Northern Ireland scores so poorly, however other things like low mobile phone coverage also make life less convenient, which is why it is in our list of the worst places to live in the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .